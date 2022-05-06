Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Disney
Published

Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot after 'inappropriate conduct' allegations

The announcement was made after an investigation into alleged "inappropriate conduct" was launched

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disney has cut ties with Fred Savage as the executive producer and director of The Wonder Years after an investigation into allegations of "inappropriate conduct" was launched.

In a statement to Fox News, 20th Television, which is a subsidiary of Disney Television Studios, said it has cut ties with Savage.

DESANTIS SIGNS BILL STRIPPING DISNEY OF SELF GOVERNING STATUS

Pictured: Fred Savage

Pictured: Fred Savage (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years," the spokesperson said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Trending