'Wonder Woman' stuntwoman Jeannie Epper dead at 83

Jeannie Epper, the stuntwoman known for her work in the made-for-TV version of "Wonder Woman," has died at 85.

Epper died of natural causes Sunday at her home in Simi Valley, California, according to family spokesperson Amanda Micheli.

The stuntwoman followed in the footsteps of her family as her parents, John and Frances Epper, were also stunt performers. All of her siblings — Tony, Margo, Gary, Andy and Stephanie — joined the family dynasty of stunt work as well.

"It’s all I really know, outside of being a mom or a grandma," Epper said in a 2004 documentary, "Double Dare," directed by Micheli.

‘HARRY POTTER’ STAR DANIEL RADCLIFFE TEAMING UP AGAIN WITH STUNT DOUBLE PARALYZED ON SET OF 'DEATHLY HALLOWS'

"Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter wrote about Epper's passing on X, formerly Twitter.

"I have a lot to say about Jeannie Epper. Most of all, I loved her. I always felt that we understood and appreciated one another," Carter wrote. "After all, it was the 70s. We were united in the way that women had to be in order to thrive in a man’s world, through mutual respect, intellect and collaboration. Jeannie was a vanguard who paved the way for all other stuntwomen who came after. Just as Diana was Wonder Woman, Jeannie Epper was also a Wonder Woman. She is so beautiful to me."

Carter ended her post writing, "Jeannie, I will miss you."

Epper began her 70-year career in stunt performing at the age of 9.

She eventually landed her breakthrough role, doubling as Lynda Carter for the TV series "Wonder Woman." The show ran for three seasons from 1976 to 1979. Epper also worked as a double for Lindsay Wagner in "Bionic Woman" and Kate Jackson in "Charlie's Angels."

Epper also appeared in more highbrow fare, doing the stunt driving for Shirley MacLaine when she threw Jack Nicholson from a Corvette in the 1984 best picture Oscar winner "Terms of Endearment."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She worked with director Steven Spielberg on films such as "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Poltergeist" and "Minority Report."

"She certainly qualifies to be one of the great stunt coordinators," Spielberg said in "Double Dare."

Her later work included stunt roles in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," "Kill Bill: Vol. 2" and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Her children — Eurlyne, Richard and Kurtis — even followed Epper into the stunt performing business.

She is survived by her husband Tim, kids Eurlyne and Richard, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Epper's son Kurtis died before her death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.