Gal Gadot returns in first 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer

Wonder Woman is back to save the day once more.

The first trailer for the highly anticipated "Wonder Woman 1984," the sequel to 2017's "Wonder Woman," dropped Sunday.

The trailer sees the return of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince during the mid-1980s, decades after her heroics in the first film, which was set during World War I.

The clip first introduces viewers to Kristen Wiig's character, Barbara Minerva, AKA Cheetah, likely to be the film's supervillain.

"Have you ever been in love?" Minerva asks Prince.

"A long, long time ago," she responds, referring to Steve Trevor, her love interest from the first film. "You?"

"So many times, yeah," Minerva admits. "All the time."

The trailer is filled with action sequences and fight scenes, of course, but also plenty of neon and big, poofy hair to set the scene.

Perhaps the trailer's biggest reveal: Steve is alive and well -- and hasn't aged at all since the early-1900s.

Fans also get to meet Maxwell Lord in the form of Pedro Pascal, a shrewd businessman with close ties to the Justice League in the comics.

The Amazons are also set to return, as the trailer shows their utopian island several times. The Lasso of Truth appears again as well, with Diana using it to swing from lightning bolts.

Ending on a funny note, Diana tells Steve "it's all art" while walking outside, inspiring him to inspect a trashcan.

"That's, uh, that's just a trashcan," Diana explains.

"Wonder Woman 1984," directed by Patty Jenkins, is due to hit theaters June 5, 2020.