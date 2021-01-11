'Wonder Woman: 1984' dominates box office for third weekend, still expected to lose money

"Wonder Woman: 1984" dominated the still-tepid U.S. box office for the third straight weekend in a row.

The highly-anticipated superhero sequel had yet another impressive showing in a field that’s somewhat devoid of any competition. The film is one of the only major blockbusters studio officials were willing to release in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down almost all theaters in the United States. It's box office numbers are also impressive given the bold decision to release the film on HBO Max in addition to theaters. However, the studio is still expected to lose money on the movie.

According to Variety, "Wonder Woman: 1984" earned an impressive $3 million between Friday and Sunday, bringing its total in the U.S. and Canada to $32.6 million. Overseas, meanwhile, the film grabbed $4.7 million giving it an international tally of $98.8 million.

The movie outperformed nearly every film released since the pandemic forced theaters to lockdown and studios to push back the release of key tentpoles. Unfortunately for Warner Bros. the box office sales are still a far cry from what the film, with an estimated $200 million budget, was hoping to gain in profits.

Despite taking a financial hit on the movie, the future still looks bright for "Wonder Woman." Warner Bros. has already greenlit a third movie starring Gal Gadot with director Patty Jenkins on board, according to Deadline.

Jenkins previously discussed the plot of the third installment in the franchise in an interview with Collider.

"We actually already know the whole story to ('Wonder Woman 3') and then some because there is an Amazon (spinoff) movie as well and so we already have it all mapped out," she said in December of 2019. "It’s just a matter of, will we change our minds and when."

Although a lot of the work is done in terms of the story, the director wanted to temper fans’ expectations for the timeline of a third movie.

"I think what we don't want to do is do it back-to-back," the director admitted. "It’s been great doing these two movies back-to-back, but I think it's important to give it a little rest in between. And, I like doing other things in between, and Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes."