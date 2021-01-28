'Friends' star Matthew Perry flirted with Julia Roberts 'over fax' to land guest appearance, show writer says

The creators of "Friends" are opening up on how Matthew Perry got Julia Roberts to appear on the show in 1996.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the people behind "Friends" revealed that Perry, 51, got the "Pretty Woman" actress to appear on the sitcom after some "flirting" via fax.

"Getting Julia Roberts was incredibly exciting," show co-creator Marta Kaufman stated. "We knew she would have the right touch for it. And when she said yes, it was pretty awesome"

Co-creator Kevin S. Bright then chimed in, revealing Perry’s role in landing Roberts for the big role.

"Do you know the story of how we got her? Matthew [Perry] asked her to be on the show," Bright said. "She wrote back to him, ‘Write me a paper on quantum physics and I’ll do it.’ My understanding is that Matthew went away and wrote a paper and faxed it to her the next day."

Staff writer Alexa Junge noted that they "may have met before the episode, but she was interested in him from afar because he’s so charming."

"There was a lot of flirting over faxing," Junge added. "She was giving him these questionnaires like, ‘Why should I go out with you?’ And everyone in the writers room helped him explain to her why. He could do pretty well without us, but there was no question we were on team Matthew and trying to make it happen for him."

Roberts, 53, appeared on the 1996 two-parter, "The One After the Superbowl." In the episode, Roberts plays Susie Moss, a former friend of Perry’s character Chandler Bing, who seeks to get revenge on him via a fake hook-up following a childhood prank.

The two dated for a short period of time following the episode, according to People magazine.