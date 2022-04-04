Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf reacts to losing at Grammys: ‘Feeling pretty damn grateful’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wolfgang Van Halen, known as "Wolf" by his fans, is feeling "pretty damn grateful" for his very first Grammy nomination.

The son of legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen was nominated for best rock song on Sunday night. The 31-year-old’s track, "Distance," was written about his late father and founding member of Van Halen. The award went to Foo Fighters’ "Waiting on a War."

The musician took to Instagram following the loss and reflected how he was happy to have even received the nomination among his favorite artists.

"We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer and that’s ok!" Wolf captioned a photo of himself on the red carpet alongside his mom, Valerie Bertinelli, and his girlfriend Andraia Allsop.

"I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world," Wolf shared. "Such an honor to be nominated for the first song I ever released on my own, in a category with artists I’ve looked up to my entire life. I don’t know if that’ll ever fully set in."

"Pop didn’t win the first time he was nominated too, so it looks like I’m following in his footsteps quite nicely," he continued. "Who knows what the future holds. All I know is I’m feeling pretty damn grateful. What a wild experience this was."

"Thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition, and thank YOU for the support," Wolf concluded in his post. "Y’all mean the world to me."

The 64th annual Grammy Awards took place in Las Vegas. Before the ceremony, Bertinelli told People magazine on the red carpet that she could feel her ex-husband’s presence and noted how proud he would have been of his son’s accomplishments.

"There’s only one other person that would be prouder than me," said the actress. "And that’s pretty impossible, but it would be Ed. I feel him so strongly right now. He’s here with us. He is. I’m not gonna make you cry too, baby. But yeah. He’s here. Thanks, Ed. It’s fun."

The guitar icon passed away in 2020 at age 65 from cancer.

"I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments," Bertinelli, 61, wrote on Instagram, showing an image of their baby son, at the time of the star's death. "I will see you in our next life."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.