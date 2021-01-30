'Wipeout' contestant died of heart attack after completing obstacle course

A "Wipeout" contestant who died in November after completing the TV show's obstacle course suffered a heart attack, according to a coroner's report released Friday.

On Nov. 20, the show's production company, Endemol Shien North America, confirmed one of its contestants had died. "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time," it read.

A TBS spokesperson also told Fox News: "We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family."

According to TMZ, the contestant was Michael Paredes, 38. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office now lists Paredes' cause of death as acute myocardial infarction, otherwise known as a heart attack, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Around the time of his death, production sources told Fox News the contestant required medical attention after he completed the course and medical personnel tended to him on-site.

The source said there are professionals and paramedics present at every taping. The contestant was later taken to the hospital where he died.

The source added that all "Wipeout" contestants "undergo medical examinations" before they are cleared to participate in the obstacle course.

In addition, there is a "safety team present" at every show. The team consists of two paramedics, two set medics, a paramedic coordinator and a safety producer.

"Wipeout" is getting the reboot treatment on TBS. The series originally aired on ABC from 2008 to 2014.