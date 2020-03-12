Willow Smith to live in a box for 24 hours as part of 'The Anxiety' art exhibit

Willow Smith is taking her trademark transparency about her life to the next level with an unprecedented 24-hour art installation.

The regular “Red Table Talk” co-host has been candid about her struggles with anxiety in the past. Now, the 19-year-old will be joined by her friend and collaborator, Tyler Cole, for a performance art piece happening at the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art that will see them both put on display for 24 hours in a glass box.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the exhibit, titled “The Anxiety,” will see Smith and Cole live in a small box with one of its walls made of glass so that onlookers can come in 15-minute intervals and watch as they run through a bevy of emotions such as paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion and acceptance.

Although they’ll be going through the complex emotions, they won’t communicate through language. Smith told the paper that they “might grunt or scream — it’s going to be very primal.”

As for how they’ll relieve themselves, Smith noted that she and Cole have agreed to take breaks of no more than 2 minutes to use the bathroom in private before returning to the box.

Cole posted the exhibit’s flyer on Instagram, with the event being described as, “A personification of the emotional spectrum within the human mind through performance art.”

In addition to “The Anxiety” as an art exhibit, Smith and Cole have an album coming out on March 13 under the same name. Despite the clear synergy between the two projects, Smith assured the Times that the art installation is not a publicity stunt.

“This is not so that people are like, ‘Oooh!’ This is for awareness,”she explained. “The first thing we’re going to be writing on our title wall is something along the lines of: ‘The acceptance of one’s fears is the first step toward understanding.’ So then you know this is on something real. This is for a real cause.”