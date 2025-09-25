William Shatner shuts down hospitalization rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

William Shatner is not in the hospital despite reports claiming otherwise.

"Mr. Shatner was not hospitalized. I spoke to him yesterday. He is 100% healthy," his rep shared with Fox News Digital Thursday.

Another rep added, "There was no medical emergency, and Mr. Shatner is totally fine."

The legendary "Star Trek" actor sparked online speculation after several outlets reported he had been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital following a medical emergency.

WILLIAM SHATNER STILL BATTLES 'DIFFICULT' HEALTH CONDITION CAUSED BY 'STAR TREK' MISHAP

Online reports claimed the 94-year-old was hospitalized due to a sudden blood sugar issue while at his Los Angeles home.

Shatner’s agency denied those reports.

The star himself also set the record straight in a social media post.

Shatner posted a photo of himself with the text, "Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated."

His Instagram caption read, "I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI!"

The Hollywood star previously made history as the oldest person ever to travel to space and said the experience left him unexpectedly emotional.

In October 2021, Shatner, then 90, blasted off aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket for the NS-18 mission from West Texas’ Launch Site One.

WILLIAM SHATNER HAS EARNED ZERO DOLLARS FROM 'STAR TREK' RERUNS DESPITE DECADES OF SYNDICATION

The "Star Trek" legend was among four crew members on the historic flight, an adventure Bezos credits Shatner with inspiring.

Shatner detailed his memories of the trip in his book "Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder."

The Emmy winner wrote that his journey "was supposed to be a celebration." Instead, it "felt like a funeral."

WATCH ALIENS AMONG US WITH WILLIAM SHATNER

The emotional response shed new light on the profound impact space travel had on the actor, known worldwide as Captain Kirk.

"When I landed and came out of the spaceship, I was overwhelmed by a feeling, and I started to weep," Shatner told Fox News Digital at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shatner first portrayed Kirk in the original television series, from 1966 until 1969.

In June, he opened up about a health struggle he has faced for decades.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In a video for the nonprofit Tinnitus Quest, the actor revealed his battle with tinnitus began while filming a "Star Trek" episode.

"My own journey with tinnitus started when I was filming a 'Star Trek' episode called 'Arena,' and I was too close to the special effects' explosion, and the result was that I was left with permanent tinnitus," Shatner said.

Shatner, who was diagnosed with tinnitus in the 1990s, shared that while "there are no effective treatments" for the condition, he remains focused on raising money for a cure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.