Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

William Shatner shuts down hospitalization rumors

The 94-year-old 'Star Trek' star said he's 'perfectly fine'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
William Shatner reflects on his time spent in space Video

William Shatner reflects on his time spent in space

‘Star Trek’ icon William Shatner said his trip into the solar system filled him with ‘grief.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

William Shatner is not in the hospital despite reports claiming otherwise.

"Mr. Shatner was not hospitalized. I spoke to him yesterday. He is 100% healthy," his rep shared with Fox News Digital Thursday.

Another rep added, "There was no medical emergency, and Mr. Shatner is totally fine."

The legendary "Star Trek" actor sparked online speculation after several outlets reported he had been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital following a medical emergency.

WILLIAM SHATNER STILL BATTLES 'DIFFICULT' HEALTH CONDITION CAUSED BY 'STAR TREK' MISHAP

William Shatner in a blue shirt crosses his arms over his chest and soft smiles

William Shatner's representative told Fox News Digital the "Star Trek" actor was not hospitalized despite online reports claiming he had a medical emergency at his Los Angeles home. (Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUPhotoBank via GettyImages)

Online reports claimed the 94-year-old was hospitalized due to a sudden blood sugar issue while at his Los Angeles home.

Shatner’s agency denied those reports.

The star himself also set the record straight in a social media post. 

Shatner posted a photo of himself with the text, "Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated."

His Instagram caption read, "I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI!"

William Shatner smiling

William Shatner assured fans he is "perfectly fine."  (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The Hollywood star previously made history as the oldest person ever to travel to space and said the experience left him unexpectedly emotional.

In October 2021, Shatner, then 90, blasted off aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket for the NS-18 mission from West Texas’ Launch Site One.

WILLIAM SHATNER HAS EARNED ZERO DOLLARS FROM 'STAR TREK' RERUNS DESPITE DECADES OF SYNDICATION 

The "Star Trek" legend was among four crew members on the historic flight, an adventure Bezos credits Shatner with inspiring.

Shatner detailed his memories of the trip in his book "Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder." 

Star Trek actor William Shatner (R) gestures as Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuize

William Shatner had a wide range of emotions after his trek into space. (Mario Tama)

The Emmy winner wrote that his journey "was supposed to be a celebration." Instead, it "felt like a funeral."

WATCH ALIENS AMONG US WITH WILLIAM SHATNER

The emotional response shed new light on the profound impact space travel had on the actor, known worldwide as Captain Kirk.

"When I landed and came out of the spaceship, I was overwhelmed by a feeling, and I started to weep," Shatner told Fox News Digital at the time.

William Shatner holds a weapon in a scene from Star Trek

William Shatner as Admiral James T. Kirk in the movie "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." The release date was June 4, 1982. (CBS via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shatner first portrayed Kirk in the original television series, from 1966 until 1969.

In June, he opened up about a health struggle he has faced for decades.

William Shatner and the cast of Star Trek

William Shatner first portrayed Captain Kirk in the original television series, from 1966 until 1969. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In a video for the nonprofit Tinnitus Quest, the actor revealed his battle with tinnitus began while filming a "Star Trek" episode.

"My own journey with tinnitus started when I was filming a 'Star Trek' episode called 'Arena,' and I was too close to the special effects' explosion, and the result was that I was left with permanent tinnitus," Shatner said.

Shatner, who was diagnosed with tinnitus in the 1990s, shared that while "there are no effective treatments" for the condition, he remains focused on raising money for a cure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue