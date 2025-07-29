Phil Collins shuts down rumors he's in hospice care

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phil Collins has been hospitalized – but not for a terminal illness.

Despite swirling rumors online that sparked concern among fans, the legendary Genesis frontman, 74, is currently recovering from knee surgery and is not in hospice care, his representative told People.

Any speculation that Collins is in hospice is "completely incorrect," his rep clarified.

Reps for Collins did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The rumors of Collins being admitted to hospice care come after he opened up about his health challenges earlier this year.

In February, Collins shared in an interview with Mojo that he isn't "hungry" to make new music due to his ongoing health issues – in 2022, the legendary musician revealed he could no longer play the drums because it was too difficult to pick up his drumsticks.

"I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick. I mean very sick," Collins said.

The most recent original work Collins did was in 2002 for his solo album, "Testify." In 2010, he released "Going Back," which consisted of covers from Motown, but he has not released any material since.

Genisis went on tour in 2022 and Collins joined. He sat in a chair to sing during the performances and his son Nic played the drums.

Collins was forced to step back from drumming back in 2007 when he suffered a serious spinal injury that led to lasting nerve damage.

"My vertebrae have been crushing my spinal cord because of the position I drum in," Collins told the Daily Mail in 2009.

"It comes from years of playing," he said. "I can't even hold the sticks properly without it being painful. I even used to tape the sticks to my hands to get through."

Collins joined Genesis in 1970, when the band was fronted by singer-songwriter Peter Gabriel. In 1975, Gabriel left the band, and Collins took over as the lead singer and face of Genesis.

In 1996, Collins officially left the band to pursue a solo career, although he had had massive solo success in the 1980s.

