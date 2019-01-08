William Morgan Sheppard of 'Star Trek' fame dies at age 86, son Mark confirms

Actor William Morgan Sheppard, known for his work on “Star Trek,” has died at age 86 according to his son, fellow actor Mark Sheppard.

Mark, known for his work on “Doctor Who” and “Supernatural” revealed news of his father’s death in an emotional tribute on Instagram. The image shows his father laying in a hospital bed with family by his side.

“We went to spend some time with my father today. Though he couldn’t speak, we held hands, he laughed and was so happy to see us. We left and came home. A good day. He was rushed to hospital and passed at 6:30pm, my mother by his side,” Mark wrote. “I am so grateful that he didn’t have to suffer any longer. Thank you for all your kind thoughts, love and prayers.”

As Deadline reports, William Sheppard got his start in his London home at the Royal Shakespeare Company where he was an Associate Artist for 12 years before moving over to Broadway. However, fans typically recognize him for his work as Dr. Ira Graves in the 1989 episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” titled “The Schizoid Man.” He would continue with the franchise with appearances in spinoffs such as “Star Trek: Voyager,” the film “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” and the 2009 “Star Trek” movie.

He continued working as an actor, with credits as late as 2017. His recent 2011 appearance in “Doctor Who” was a bit of a family affair. He played the older version of Canton Delaware III in the time-travel series while Mark played the younger version of the character. His son’s Instagram post did not specify a cause of death.

Sheppard is survived by his wife, son and three grandchildren.