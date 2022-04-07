Will Smith’s Oscars slap has been a ‘nightmare’ for his family: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The aftermath of Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Oscars has reportedly been a "nightmare" for his family.

A source told Us Weekly that "it’s been a nightmare for everyone."

"Will knows the road to redemption is going to be a long and painful one, and there’s a part of him that’s grown to accept he’ll never be able to fully repair the damage that was caused," the outlet reported.

The Smith family has yet to comment on the scandal, other than Will Smith’s son Jaden sending out a tweet the night of the Oscars.

Shortly after the broadcast ended, Jaden took to Twitter.

"And That's How We Do It" he tweeted, showing support for his father following the altercation and Smith winning best actor.

A source told the outlet that the family is not commenting on the situation "to avoid attracting more attention".

"They know the best course of action is to stay tight-lipped," the outlet reported. "The only healer is time."

Reps for Will and Jada Smith did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Academy Board of Governors rescheduled a meeting to discuss Smith's slap of Rock from April 18 to this Friday.

The move comes after Smith's decision to resign from the academy.

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, academy President David Rubin called for a board meeting Friday, April 8, at 9 a.m. PT.

The meeting's purpose is to "address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27," the letter begins.

"Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility, and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies. It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion," the letter signed by Rubin states.

The meeting will take place over Zoom.

Smith announced his resignation in a statement last Friday, stating that he has "betrayed the trust of the academy" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"I have directly responded to the academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," Smith said. "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the academy."

Smith slapped Rock after Rock cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, making a reference to "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith has struggled with alopecia.

"Jada, ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see it," Rock said while on stage at the Oscars. Pinkett Smith was in attendance at the event.

When Smith received his award for best actor for his role in "King Richard," he apologized.

"I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," Smith said. "This is a beautiful moment."

Smith apologized once again in an Instagram post the following day, tagging Chris Rock.

Rock has been performing stand-up since the Oscars incident. In his first return to the stage after the incident last week he told a Boston crowd he's "still kind of processing what happened."

"At some point I'll talk about that s---, and it will be serious, and it will be funny," Rock said.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.