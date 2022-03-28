Will Smith joked about choosing 'chaos' before Chris Rock slap at Oscars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith joked about his plans to choose "chaos" at the Oscars before he slapped Chris Rock on stage.

On Sunday, the actor posted a video of himself posing with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in their outfits as they prepared for the televised ceremony.



"Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos," the 53-year-old captioned the clip.

The pair was spotted sharing a sweet embrace in their couture before making a series of aggressive facial expressions at the camera. The video also included a robotic voiceover that said: "Good morning everyone. God has let me live another day – and I am about to make it everyone’s problem."

Hours later, the Oscar winner commented: "You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!"

Pinkett Smith also took to her Instagram page and shared a series of glamour shots leading up to the big night.

"Eyes on the prize," she wrote.

Drama between Smith and Rock unfolded during the ceremony when the "Saturday Night Live" alum poked fun at Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

"Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?" the 57-year-old joked, referring to the 1997 film "G.I. Jane," starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy SEAL candidate.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia, and has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The joke missed, badly.

Smith walked onto the stage from his front-row seat and took a swing at Rock with an open palm, generating a loud smack. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a "G.I. Jane" joke – and Smith yelled back at him a second time.

Smith shouted at Rock to "keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth," and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act.

The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home. At the commercial break, presenter Daniel Kaluuya came up to hug Smith, and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage. The two talked and hugged and Tyler Perry came over to talk as well.

Smith shared what Washington told him: "At your highest moment, be careful because that’s when the devil comes for you."

"I’m hoping the Academy invites me back," said Smith.

Reps for Smith, Pinkett Smith and Rock didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. A spokesperson for the Academy also didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment concerning whether Smith will be invited back to the Oscars.

Smith went on to win his first Academy Award. However, the confrontation overshadowed his milestone. He was previously nominated twice for best actor, for his role in "Ali" in 2002 and "The Pursuit of Happyness" in 2007. In those films, he portrayed real-life characters: Boxing legend Muhammad Ali and Chris Garner, a homeless salesman.

This time, Smith won against formidable competition, including Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch and Denzel Washington – who won his first and only best actor Oscar award in 2002 over Smith for "Training Day."

Two hours after the incident, The Academy issued a statement urging that the focus be on the winners of the evening.

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the tweet read. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.