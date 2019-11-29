Will Smith encounters turkey on the road on Thanksgiving: 'He must've escaped'

Why did the turkey cross the road? Will Smith needs answers.

On Thursday, the former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star took to Instagram to let his 40.4 million followers know that he was stopped on the road by an unexpected holiday roadblock — a turkey.

“Why did the turkey cross the road? No really… why did he do this?!” the star captioned the video.

“I’m trying to get the fam’ some pies!” he continued, referencing his Thanksgiving struggle.

The video begins with Smith driving down the road before coming to a full stop and honking at the dormant turkey hanging out on the road.

“It definitely must be Thanksgiving when you got a damn turkey in the road,” Smith, 51, said in the video.

“My dude, get out the street! He must’ve escaped.”

“Get out the street, man!” Smith concluded as he honked his horn at the Thanksgiving delicacy for a prolonged period of time.

The clip concludes as Smith showed off his stress and anguish after turning the camera to himself.

Earlier this month, Smith shared another video depicting him in a different struggle.

On Nov. 6, the “Aladdin” star uploaded a video of himself getting ready for his then-upcoming colonoscopy.

"These are my little no-slip socks, that's my gown, it opens in the back," Smith said. "My a-- is gonna be out so they can get to it easy."

He then cut to a shot of himself looking rather unhappy in a hospital gown.

"My a-- gonna be out," Smith whispered before showing off a blurred shot of his behind.

The Instagram video was captioned with: "They said you can't get to 50 million followers on (Instagram) without showing your butt. So here I am, gettin' a colonoscopy for the clout."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.