'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' actor John Wesley dead at 72

Actor John Wesley has died at age 72.

Wesley was best known for his role as Dr. Hoover on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” The actor’s manager, Gerry Pass, told Fox News in a statement: “John Wesley was a gift to the world, for his kindness and grace are immortalized in his works of theatre, TV and film. I am heartbroken to have lost a dear friend today.”

Wesley's family on Sunday confirmed to Variety that he died due to complications from a long battle with multiple myeloma. The exact date of his death was not disclosed.

As TheWrap notes, Wesley was a veteran of the Vietnam War and graduated from UCSD with an MFA. After spending a good portion of his life acting, he could boast more than 100 roles in film and television including guest spots on “Frasier,” “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Martin,” “JAG,” “Hill Street Blues,” “The Jeffersons” and “In the Heat of the Night.” In film, he had roles in movies like “Missing in Action 2: The Beginning,” “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot” and “Born Yesterday.”

However, he gained the most attention for “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” where he played the father of a girl that bullies the cousin of Will Smith’s character.

According to Pass, the actor is survived by his wife Jenny Houston; his mother, Hazel Baskin; his daughters, Kimiko Kamiel Houston and Kinshasha Houston; stepson, Kyler Richie; siblings; and grandchildren.