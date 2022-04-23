Will Smith resurfaces in India following Chris Rock Oscars' slap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith has resurfaced following the Chris Rock Oscars' slap.

The "King Richard" actor was recently spotted in Mumbai, India, smiling and posing for photos with adoring fans.

He also waved to nearby onlookers shouting "Will! Will!"

On Wednesday, Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, said her family is "focusing on deep healing" after her husband slapped Rock during the Academy Awards March 27.

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing," a statement from Pinkett Smith before Wednesday's Facebook Live episode of Red Table Talk said.

Earlier this month, the academy announced that Smith was banned from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of presenter Rock at this year’s ceremony. The decision came after a meeting of the academy’s board of governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions.

"I accept and respect the academy’s decision," the actor said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital at the time. Smith also previously resigned from the academy and publicly apologized.

Meanwhile, Rock has been performing stand-up since the Oscars incident. In his first stage appearance since the slap, he told a Boston crowd he's "still kind of processing what happened."

"At some point, I'll talk about that s---, and it will be serious, and it will be funny," Rock shared.

Smith slapped Rock after Rock cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith’s bald head, referring to the 1997 film "G.I. Jane," starring Demi Moore . Pinkett Smith, 50, has struggled with alopecia.

"Jada, ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see it," Rock, 57, said while onstage at the Oscars with the actress in attendance.

"Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me," Rock said after he was slapped by Smith.

"Keep my wife’s name out of your f----- mouth," Smith replied.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report