Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Will Smith
Published

Will Smith resurfaces in India following Chris Rock Oscars' slap

The 'King Richard' actor was all smiles as he posed for photos with fans

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Will Smith resurfaces in India following Chris Rock Oscars' slap Video

Will Smith resurfaces in India following Chris Rock Oscars' slap

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith has resurfaced following the Chris Rock Oscars' slap. 

The "King Richard" actor was recently spotted in Mumbai, India, smiling and posing for photos with adoring fans. 

He also waved to nearby onlookers shouting "Will! Will!"

On Wednesday, Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, said her family is "focusing on deep healing" after her husband slapped Rock during the Academy Awards March 27.

WILL SMITH’S OSCARS SLAP HAS BEEN A ‘NIGHTMARE’ FOR HIS FAMILY: REPORT

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing," a statement from Pinkett Smith before Wednesday's Facebook Live episode of Red Table Talk said.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars (WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY) Video

Earlier this month, the academy announced that Smith was banned from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of presenter Rock at this year’s ceremony. The decision came after a meeting of the academy’s board of governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I accept and respect the academy’s decision," the actor said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital at the time. Smith also previously resigned from the academy and publicly apologized.

Meanwhile, Rock has been performing stand-up since the Oscars incident. In his first stage appearance since the slap, he told a Boston crowd he's "still kind of processing what happened."

Smith slapped Rock after Rock cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with alopecia.

Smith slapped Rock after Rock cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with alopecia. (Getty Images)

"At some point, I'll talk about that s---, and it will be serious, and it will be funny," Rock shared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith slapped Rock after Rock cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith’s bald head, referring to the 1997 film "G.I. Jane," starring Demi Moore. Pinkett Smith, 50, has struggled with alopecia.

"Jada, ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see it," Rock, 57, said while onstage at the Oscars with the actress in attendance.

Earlier this month, the academy announced Smith was banned from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of presenter Rock at this year’s ceremony. 

Earlier this month, the academy announced Smith was banned from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of presenter Rock at this year’s ceremony.  (Getty Images)

"Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me," Rock said after he was slapped by Smith.

"Keep my wife’s name out of your f----- mouth," Smith replied.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report

Mariah Haas is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending