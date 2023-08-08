Expand / Collapse search
Will Smith says his famous family resented fame, Bella Hadid explains reason away from limelight

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Will Smith and his family, Jada and three kids on the carpet after he won an Oscar split Bella Hadid sitting on a curb with her dog looking sick with a bandage around her elbow

Will Smith says his family began to resent their collective success. Bella Hadid shared how her health has kept her away from the spotlight. (Doug Peters - PA Images/Bella Hadid Instagram)

‘NOBODY IN MY FAMILY WAS HAPPY' - Will Smith shares regrets over kids' careers. Continue reading here…

‘INVISIBLE SUFFERING’ - Supermodel Bella Hadid shares treacherous Lyme disease battle in new pictures. Continue reading here…

Sandra Bullock in a champagne colored sequined dress with feathers on the shoulders looks like she's saying something to partner Bryan Randall at a movie premiere inset photo of them getting out of the car

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall were together for 8 years before he passed away from ALS in 2023. (Jackson Lee/Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

‘SAYING GOODBYE’ - Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall dead at 57 after battle with ALS. Continue reading here…

NOT ‘HEID’ING ANYTHING - Heidi Klum sizzles wearing nude bikini on summer vacation in Italy. Continue reading here…

‘FALSE ACCUSATIONS’ - HGTV star Tarek El Moussa responds after tenants say he's evicting them, 'destroying' lives for luxury project. Continue reading here…

'LOOK AT ME NOW' - Rapper Busta Rhymes shows off 100-pound weight loss caused by ‘asthma attack’ after sex. Continue reading here…

Bill Cosby smiles in a patterned suit jacket and purple tie outside the courthouse in Pennsylvania

Singer Morganne Picard accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in New York last week. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

MORE LEGAL TROUBLE - Bill Cosby facing more sexual assault allegations as he's sued by new accuser. Continue reading here…

‘BIG’ REVELATIONS - Chris Noth breaks silence after sexual assault claims: 'It's a salacious story, but it's just not a true one'. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - John Gosling, The Kinks keyboardist, dead at 75. Continue reading here…

Luke Bryan in a black jean jacket and black hat on the carpet for iHeartCountry festival

Luke Bryan has had to cancel three of his shows due to illness. (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

‘I AM SORRY TO LET YOU DOWN’ - Luke Bryan cancels third show in a row due to illness. Continue reading here…

