Heidi Klum sizzles wearing nude bikini on summer vacation in Italy

Heidi Klum flashed her abs and embraced the nearly-naked trend while on holiday in Italy.

The 50-year-old supermodel slipped into a nude string bikini as she overlooked the ocean with her morning cup of coffee.

Klum – who has been on the ultimate European adventure with her husband Tom Kaulitz – simply captioned the post, "Bonjourno."

The "America's Got Talent" judge sported a tiny triangle top to complement her golden tan.

She rocked a matching pair of bottoms, which were fastened together in bows resting high atop her hips.

Klum kept her accessories minimal, and opted for shark's tooth earrings and a massive gold pendant necklace. Her dark blonde hair appeared to be wet from a dip in the ocean.

Sticking to her swimwear-only theme, she went sightseeing wearing a pink, zebra-striped bikini top with a matching skirt.

Earlier this year, Heidi told Jennifer Hudson that family planning with her musician husband, 33, is a day-to-day decision.

The "Germany's Next Topmodel" host married her third husband, German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, in 2019. He has no biological children.

"It depends on what day it is," she said on Hudson's self-titled show. "I mean, it's a lot. I've done it four times."

Klum has three children with ex-husband, Seal, and one daughter, Leni Klum, with ex Flavio Briatore.

Seal and Klum first met when Heidi was two weeks pregnant with Leni. Seal adopted Leni when she was 5 years old.

"I breastfed eight months, each time," Klum told Hudson of her experiences raising her children.

"And then I was pregnant again, three times in a row. I have an 18, a 17, a 16 and a 13 [year-old]."