Rapper Busta Rhymes shows off 100-pound weight loss caused by ‘asthma attack’ after sex

Rapper Busta Rhymes has dramatically transformed his body through a weight loss journey after revealing he had a concerning experience.

Rhymes, 51, detailed his 100-pound weight loss and said it was prompted by an "asthma attack" after having sex.

"One night I was getting ready to have, make, you know... I was getting ready to have an intimate moment with my ex," he said during a cover interview with Men’s Health.

BUSTA RHYMES' ASSAULT VICTIM, UNIMPRESSED BY STAR: ‘I LIKE MARIACHI, I DON'T LIKE RAP'

The rapper continued to say that he started to have a "really difficult time breathing" after the engagement.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"I got up and I walked out of the bedroom, so she wouldn’t panic seeing me trying to keep myself calm. I was trying to inhale and it felt like it wasn’t working," Rhymes shared.

"I felt like I was having like an asthma attack—but I don’t have asthma," he added.

CELEBRITY SLIMDOWN: SIMON COWELL, CHRIS PRATT AND OTHER FAMOUS MEN SHOW OFF DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS

Shortly after, he confessed that his ex blasted him about his health.

"She was like, ‘Yo, this is not who I fell in love with.’ She didn’t know what had happened outside, but she was looking at my body and the weight. She was like, ‘You got to lose this weight,'" Rhymes recalled.

"This breathing is scaring me. When I met you, you wasn’t like a muscle head, but you was slim, you was cut, you had your s--- right," he recalled his ex saying. "I need you to get back to who I fell in love with."

The "Look At Me Now" rapper admitted the heated moment with his ex fueled him to start slimming down.

Rhymes had a life-altering event happen to him in 2014 that caused his weight gain.

His father died, and he said that he never properly healed. Instead, he "drowned" himself in work.

HOLLYWOOD'S FITNESS SECRETS: HOW CHRIS PRATT, JENNIFER LOPEZ AND OTHER CELEBS STAY IN SHAPE

"I just kept drinking, smoking, eating bad—the whole nasty—and recording a bunch of songs just to escape the pain," the rapper recalled. "I also had a 90 percent blockage in my throat because of polyps on my vocal cords and my breathing was bad."

In 2019, Rhymes weighed 340 pounds and was in the "worst health of his life."

The "Dangerous" rapper started to make his health a priority and candidly shared his weight loss journey on social media.

In a since-deleted post, Rhymes was pictured side-by-side with his stomach out, while in the next photo, he lifted his shirt to show off his abs.

"I’m trying to lean out, chisel that six-pack up, build the pecs, cap the shoulders, get the traps, triceps—you know, get your waist small, stomach flat, get your back muscle, so you can take the T-shirt off on the stage."

He added that he’s been adamant with his two-day workouts and also incorporates "weights, circuits, sauna and cryotherapy" into his routine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rhymes’ is preparing for his tour with rapper 50 Cent. He pointed out that he and other fellow artists understand the importance of having a healthy mindset.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Go to the gym, eat good, sleep, —get it right ‘cause it's important. Find that balance mentally and spiritually so that you can find that peace of mind and that happiness to be your best self. Not just for you, but for the people that you love, bro."