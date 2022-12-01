Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith return to red carpet for first time since Oscars slap

Nine months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards, he made his big return to the spotlight with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith for their first red carpet appearance together since the infamous event.

During the Los Angeles premiere of Smith’s new film "Emancipation" Wednesday, the pair were seen cozying up for the crowd, as their children, Jaden, Willow and Trey, joined to support their father.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum rocked a three-piece maroon suit with a light pink collared shirt underneath, while his wife Jada stunned in an all-white high-low gown with ruffles and silver, jeweled embellishments.

Smith was seen kissing his wife on her head during a few sweet snaps.

The couple’s rare appearance together comes months after Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada's baldness at the Oscars in March.

He was banned from attending the Oscars and any other Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events for the next decade after the incident.

"I accept and respect the academy’s decision," the actor said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital in April.

Meanwhile, the "I Am Legend" actor admitted during an appearance on "The Daily Show" Monday that he "lost it" and was full of "rage" at the Oscars.

"I've always wanted to be Superman, I've always wanted to swoop in and save the damsel in distress," Smith explained to Trevor Noah in a conversation about the now infamous moment.

"I had to humble down and realize that I'm a flawed human," Smith said of the March incident.

Appearing on "The Daily Show" to promote his new film "Emancipation," Smith addressed the elephant in the room: "I've been away, what y'all been doing?"

Speaking of the evening, Smith noted, "That was a horrific night, as you can imagine." He added, "There's many nuances and complexities to it, you know, but at the end of the day, I just – I lost it. I guess what I would say – you just never know what somebody's going through."

"Emancipation" premieres in theaters on Dec. 2 and globally on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.

