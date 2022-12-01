Expand / Collapse search
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith return to red carpet for first time since Oscars slap

Will Smith's film 'Emancipation' premieres in theaters Dec. 2 and globally on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Academy lied about asking Will Smith to leave: report Video

‘The Federalist’ columnist Eddie Scarry tells ‘Fox & Friends First’ Hollywood ‘pretends’ to be ‘morally pure’ after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. 

Nine months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards, he made his big return to the spotlight with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith for their first red carpet appearance together since the infamous event.

During the Los Angeles premiere of Smith’s new film "Emancipation" Wednesday, the pair were seen cozying up for the crowd, as their children, Jaden, Willow and Trey, joined to support their father.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum rocked a three-piece maroon suit with a light pink collared shirt underneath, while his wife Jada stunned in an all-white high-low gown with ruffles and silver, jeweled embellishments.

'EMANCIPATION'S' WILL SMITH ADMITS HE 'LOST IT' DURING CHRIS ROCK OSCAR SLAP, WAS FULL OF 'RAGE'

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made their first red carpet appearance together since the infamous event at the Academy Awards in March.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made their first red carpet appearance together since the infamous event at the Academy Awards in March. (Getty Images)

Smith was seen kissing his wife on her head during a few sweet snaps.

The couple’s rare appearance together comes months after Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada's baldness at the Oscars in March.

He was banned from attending the Oscars and any other Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events for the next decade after the incident.

Will Smith was seen kissing his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on her head during the "Emancipation" red carpet premiere.

Will Smith was seen kissing his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on her head during the "Emancipation" red carpet premiere. (Getty Images)

WILL SMITH 'UNDERSTANDS' IF PEOPLE AREN'T 'READY' TO SEE NEW FILM AFTER OSCARS SLAP: 'ABSOLUTELY RESPECT THAT'

"I accept and respect the academy’s decision," the actor said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital in April.

Meanwhile, the "I Am Legend" actor admitted during an appearance on "The Daily Show" Monday that he "lost it" and was full of "rage" at the Oscars.

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the premiere of "Emancipation" at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the premiere of "Emancipation" at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images)

"I've always wanted to be Superman, I've always wanted to swoop in and save the damsel in distress," Smith explained to Trevor Noah in a conversation about the now infamous moment.

"Emancipation" premieres in theaters on Dec. 2, 2022, and globally on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.

"Emancipation" premieres in theaters on Dec. 2, 2022, and globally on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9. (AppleTV+/EPKTV)

"I had to humble down and realize that I'm a flawed human," Smith said of the March incident.

Appearing on "The Daily Show" to promote his new film "Emancipation," Smith addressed the elephant in the room: "I've been away, what y'all been doing?"

Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness at the Oscars led to Will Smith slapping the comedian onstate.

Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness at the Oscars led to Will Smith slapping the comedian onstate. (Getty Images)

Speaking of the evening, Smith noted, "That was a horrific night, as you can imagine." He added, "There's many nuances and complexities to it, you know, but at the end of the day, I just – I lost it. I guess what I would say – you just never know what somebody's going through."

"Emancipation" premieres in theaters on Dec. 2 and globally on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

