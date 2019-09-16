‘Will & Grace’ star Eric McCormack addresses ‘crazy’ rumors of alleged Debra Messing, Megan Mullally feud

Rumors of an alleged feud between "Will & Grace" co-stars, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally, have been swirling for months -- and Eric McCormack is putting them to rest.

“It seems crazy. It is crazy!” McCormack -- who plays Will Truman on the series -- told Us Weekly at the Project Angel Food Angel Awards Gala on Saturday. “I think people worried about that entirely too much.”

The 56-year-old actor added that the relationship between Messing (Grace Adler), Mullally (Karen Walker), himself and co-star Sean Hayes (Jack McFarland) is similar to a "house on fire." “The four of us get along like a house on fire, we always have," he shared.

According to the magazine, rumors about the ladies allegedly not being on friendly terms started earlier this year after fans claimed the two had stopped following each other on Instagram.

As for why the show is ending after its upcoming 2020 season, McCormack explained that they "want to make sure that it ends up properly, that we go out on top, that it never gets sort of lost in the shuffle."

He added: “We’re going to go out, I think those 18 episodes airing in a row, NBC’s doing it all at once, which I used to love that. So it’s going to go big. It’s going to go out in a way that I’m really going to be proud of.”