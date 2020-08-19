Widespread Panic founding drummer Todd Nance dead at 57

Todd Nance, the founding drummer of Widespread Panic, has died at the age of 57.

The news was shared on the band's website on Wednesday in a pair of brief statements from Nance's family and Widespread Panic.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Todd Nance, a founding member of Widespread Panic, passed away this morning in Athens, GA from sudden and unexpected severe complications of a chronic illness," said the musician's family.

They said that no services are currently being planned, but said that information will be shared at a later date in regards to a celebration of Nance's life.

"The Nance family appreciates the love and support of all and requests that their privacy be honored during this hard time," concluded their statement.

Another statement was also shared on the website from "the boys and girls of Widespread Panic."

"With heavy Hearts and Loving memories we say good bye [sic.] to our Brother Todd Alton Nance. Widespread Panic was born the night of Todd's first show," the statement said. "He and Mikey [Houser] had played music together in High school (maybe Junior high) and with a lucky thought, Michael had tracked him down and asked him to join us."

The message called Nance "the engine" of the band and praised his "great" songwriting, as well as his "giving and forgiving" collaborations.

"T Man was the epitome of a 'team player.' Drove the Band and drove the van," they continued. "Funny, adventurous, and a very kind Soul, we wish Todd and his Family peace during this sad time after so many happy times. Safe travels, Brother Todd."

The news was also shared on the band's Instagram page alongside a photo of the rocker.

People reports that Nance was a member of Widespread Panic from 1986 to 2014 when he took a hiatus.

He rejoined in 2016 before leaving permanently that same year.