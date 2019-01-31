Why Kevin Bacon won't reveal the secret to his and Kyra Sedgwick's long-lasting marriage
PASADENA – Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary, but the "City on a Hill" star won't be sharing the secret behind the Hollywood couple's long-lasting marriage anytime soon.
"There is no secret," the 60-year-old actor told Fox News during the Showtime portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles on Thursday.
"In fact, I've often had a couple of different one-liners for that answer, and then I decided that really the answer is I'm not going to answer it because the last thing I want to do is come up with some quote that is going to summarize a 30-year relationship you know?" he explained.
"It's disrespectful to the relationship," Bacon added. "So I don't really know."
KYRA SEDGWICK ON BEING HUSBAND KEVIN BACON'S DISTANT COUSIN
KEVIN BACON REFUSES TO DANCE ALONG TO 'FOOTLOOSE' IN PUBLIC: 'I TEND TO AVOID IT'
Back in September, the pair celebrated their anniversary with a sweet Bee Gees duet featuring Bacon and Sedgwick, 53, singing and playing the guitar along to the 1967 tune “To Love Somebody."
“30 years! I can’t believe it. @kyrasedgwick is the woman of my dreams and the music of my life,” Bacon captioned the video at the time, along with the hashtags “#tolovesomebody" and "#beegees.”
"City on a Hill" is set to premiere on Showtime on June 16 at 9 p.m. ET.