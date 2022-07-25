Why did 'Divergent' end? Shailene Woodley's movies, famous friendships and romance with Aaron Rodgers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shailene Woodley has been in multiple successful movies and TV shows but perhaps her most popular roles is portraying Tris Prior in the "Divergent" trilogy. The science fiction movie tells the story of a futuristic Chicago that divides individuals into factions, based on different virtues. Woodley discovers she is different from most and doesn't fit into just one faction. The film trilogy follows Woodley's character along with Four (Theo James) as they try to escape the lives they've known and discover the truth about their society.

The movies are based off the books by Veronica Roth: "Divergent," "Insurgent" and "Allegiant." The first movie came out in 2014, the second came out in 2015 and the third came out in 2016. The third installment of the series was supposed to be split into two parts, similar to the last movies in franchises like "Harry Potter," "Twilight" and "The Hunger Games." The first part of the movie came out in 2016, but the second part never got made.

The second movie, "The Divergent Series: Ascendant" was supposed to be released a year after part one, in March 2017. Lots of things started to happen that caused Lionsgate to stray from their plan.

"Allegiant" came out in theaters but didn't do as well at the box office as expected. The movie didn't make as much money as the others, causing the "Ascendant" budget to face a cut. The movie only made $179 million at the global box office, while the others made close to $300 million.

After that, the news came that the movie was no longer going to be a movie and it was going to be a spin-off television show instead. When the news came out, many in the main cast like Woodley, Miles Teller and Theo James expressed disinterest in participating in a show.

About a year after the TV show news, it was confirmed in December 2018 that the TV show was not being made after all. So even though the last movie audiences saw ended on a cliffhanger, the full conclusion to the franchise can only be found in the "Allegiant" book.

Are Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley still together?

Rodgers and Woodley are no longer together. In February 2021, the two both announced that they were engaged, although Woodley said in a Jimmy Fallon interview that month that they had been engaged for a while. The engagement news came as a shock to many since their relationship had only been public for about a week. Reports indicated that they had been dating since the summer of 2020.

In February 2022, the actress and the quarterback ended their engagement. After they called off their engagement, they were seen together on occasion and it seemed like they were back together, but the two are still separated.

How to Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley know each other?

Woodley and Teller both starred in the 2013 romance movie "The Spectacular Now" together and then went on to both star in the three "Divergent" movies, where Teller played Peter. Even though they haven't worked together since "Divergent," the two still seem to be close friends.

Before Woodley separated from Rodgers, the two vacationed with Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry. Woodley also posted a long caption on Instagram praising her friend for his performance in "Top Gun: Maverick."

What movies and television shows is Shailene Woodley in?

Some of Woodley's most popular TV and movie roles have been in the television show "Big Little Lies," and the movies "Divergent" and "The Fault in Our Stars." At the beginning of her career, she played Kaitlin Cooper on the show "The O.C. and was on "Crossing Jordan." From 2008 to 2013, Woodley played the lead, Amy Juergens on the show, "The Secret Life of the American Teenager."

Woodley has also had a lot of movie roles films like "The Descendants," "White Bird in a Blizzard," "Adrift," "Endings, Beginnings," "The Mauritanian" "The Fallout" and "The Last Letter from Your Lover."