Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley don't talk about their 'politics' and 'agree to disagree': report

Woodley and Rodgers revealed their engagement in February 2021

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers reportedly don't discuss "their politics" with each other.

Woodley, 30, and Rodgers, 38, seemingly don't agree on political matters but have decided not to "debate" the topics, a source told People magazine.

"They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have," the source told the outlet. "They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them."

"She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn't even tried," the insider added.

Reps for Woodley and Rodgers did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers reportedly don't discuss ‘their politics’ with each other.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers reportedly don't discuss ‘their politics’ with each other. (Getty/AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

INSIDE AARON RODGERS AND SHAILENE WOODLEY'S ‘NON-TRADITIONAL’ RELATIONSHIP

Woodley made headlines in November after she shared a quote about finding your power during "storms." Rodgers had just publicly revealed he was unvaccinated and had contracted COVID-19.

Rodgers was accused of lying about being "immunized" during a press conference at the time.

"First of all, I didn't lie in the initial press conference," Rodgers later clarified during an interview with Pat McAfee. "During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn't and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it's a personal decision and they shouldn't have to disclose their own medical information."

Woodley and Rodgers decided to 'agree to disagree' on political topics, according to a new report.

Woodley and Rodgers decided to 'agree to disagree' on political topics, according to a new report. (Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)

However, Woodley took to Instagram shortly after to criticize people for calling her post "cryptic."

"just read somewhere that the media is claiming i deleted an insta story amid the ‘chaos,’" she wrote. "(an astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies)," Woodley wrote.

"grasping at straws my dears …" she added.

Rodgers first announced his engagement to Woodley in February 2021.

Rodgers first announced his engagement to Woodley in February 2021. (Getty Images)

Rodgers first announced his engagement to Woodley in February 2021 while receiving his NFL MVP award. Woodley later confirmed the couple's engagement while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"Yes, we are engaged, we are engaged," Woodley told Fallon at the time. "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny, everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we're like, 'Yeah we've been engaged for a while.'"

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

