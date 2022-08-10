Expand / Collapse search
Whitney Houston's brother pays tribute to the late singer with performance for her 59th birthday

Houston's brother Gary performed at The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Gala on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Whitney Houston's brother Gary Houston performed at The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation gala on Tuesday to honor his late sister. 

The event took place at The Biltmore Ballroom, in Atlanta, Georgia where Houston's brother performed in front of a backdrop that displayed Houston and his sister singing together. The event took place on what would have been the day Houston turned 59. 

The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation was started in 2020.

BOBBY BROWN ON BEING BLAMED FOR WHITNEY HOUSTON'S ADDICTION BATTLE: ‘NOT MANY PEOPLE KNEW WHAT WAS GOING ON’ 

Whitney Houston's brother Gary honored the late singer with a performance at The Whitney E. Houston Foundation gala. 

Whitney Houston's brother Gary honored the late singer with a performance at The Whitney E. Houston Foundation gala.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"Its mission is to inspire youth, create positive opportunities and empower them to succeed beyond their expectations, thus creating a lasting solution to their challenges and hopes of improving their lives in a positive way," according to the late singer's website. 

Some of Houston's biggest hits include "I Will Always Love You," "I Have Nothing," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and "How Will I Know." 

The singer tragically passed when she was 48 years old on February 11, 2012 after she was found submerged in water in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. 

There were famous faces and family members in attendance. 

There were famous faces and family members in attendance.  (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Also at the event was a portrait of the powerhouse singer on display and a Marc Bouwer gown that she wore. Family members of Houston's were in attendance, including her niece Rayah Victoria Houston. Actor Chirs Tucker and singer CeCe Winans were also present at the gala.

