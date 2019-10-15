Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction nominees

Sixteen musical acts have been named as nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Late musicians Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. are among the potential class of 2020 announced Tuesday.

Dave Matthews Band, Motorhead, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, The Doobie Brothers, T.Rex and Thin Lizzy join Houston and B.I.G. as first-time Rock Hall nominees. The 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on May 2, 2020, at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nine Inch Nails, Judas Priest, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk, MC5 and Todd Rundgren round out the 16 nominees for the 2020 class. The official inductees will be announced in January.

The inductees are decided upon by a group of 1,000 industry professionals and experts, but fans also have the opportunity to vote by visiting RockHall.com.

Acts are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

The museum's class of 2019 inductees included The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report