David Letterman drops F-bomb, destroys CBS property in defiant final 'Late Show' appearance with Colbert

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David Letterman and Stephen Colbert targeted CBS during "The Late Show" on Thursday, as the pair threw furniture and watermelons off the roof onto the Ed Sullivan Theater at a CBS logo on the ground below.

Letterman joined Colbert roughly a week before "The Late Show" will officially end. The pair appeared on the roof of the theater as Letterman said, "I thought this occasion would be sad, but this brings true joy to my heart. We are up here for the wanton destruction of CBS property."

The two aimed furniture, watermelons as well as a cake that read "The Late Show 1993-2026," at a target on the street that looked like CBS' eye logo.

As Letterman signed off he said to Colbert, "Thank you for everything you’ve done for our country."

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Colbert asked the comedian if he had any final words for the viewers and Letterman said he had something to say to CBS.

He said, "In the words of the great Ed Murrow, good night and good luck, motherf------!"

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

CBS announced in 2025 that it would be canceling Colbert's "The Late Show" at the end of its 2026 season.

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The final show will air on May 21, 2026.

Colbert has hosted a slew of comedians, prominent politicians, and more to mark the end of the CBS late-night show.

Former President Obama sat down with Colbert earlier this month, during which the former president suggested the late-night comedian could make a better president than President Donald Trump.

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Fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver joined Colbert on set earlier this week.

Kimmel questioned why Colbert was being asked to defend or make the case for late-night TV's existence.

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"Why should you have to defend late-night? Why should that question even be asked?" Kimmel asked Colbert. "Like Ryan Seacrest doesn’t get asked [about] 'Wheel of Fortune' or whatever the hell he’s hosting."

The LateNighter reported that Kimmel's program is preparing to do dark the night of Colbert's final show, as the comedian did with Letterman when his version of "The Late Show" ended.