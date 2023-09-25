Expand / Collapse search
'Wheel of Fortune's' Ryan Seacrest feeling 'pressure' before taking over for Pat Sajak

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Ryan Seacrest admitted he's feeling the "pressure" of taking over Pat Sajak's spot on "Wheel of Fortune."

Seacrest, 48, will take over hosting duties in fall 2024.

"There's no one better than Pat Sajak," the TV personality told "Entertainment Tonight." "He is so smooth and seamless. He's beloved by the country. So I feel a lot of pressure. [But] I'm really excited. I can't wait to just give away a bunch of money to people every night."

Despite the "pressure," Seacrest also seems inspired by Sajak – whom he refers to as "a legend."

Ryan Seacrest and Pat Sajak side by side

Ryan Seacrest recently admitted he is feeling the "pressure" of taking over Pat Sajak's role on "Wheel of Fortune." (Getty Images)

"I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here," he explained. "But he just said, 'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?’ I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it."

Seacrest's new role was announced in June. "Wheel of Fortune" made the announcement on X, previously known as Twitter, writing, "It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited – Welcome Ryan!"

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in a statement, obtained by Fox News Digital. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

Ryan Seacrest named as host Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest will take on "Wheel of Fortune" hosting duties beginning in fall 2024. (Getty Images)

Before the 48-year-old media mogul became a household name, he found a mentor in broadcasting legend Dick Clark, who helped propel his career from standing on the sidelines to shining in the spotlight.

Seacrest not only hosts multiple shows across a variety of platforms, he also works behind the scenes as a producer on some of the biggest television shows. His estimated worth is around $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sajak announced he was leaving "Wheel of Fortune" on June 12.

Pat Sajak hosts Wheel of Fortune game show.

Pat Sajak is leaving "Wheel of Fortune" following the 2023-24 season. (Getty Images)

Sajak, 76, tweeted that while "it's been a wonderful ride," he is hanging up his hosting hat. "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. 

He added, "I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Vanna White and Pat Sajak pose for a photo

Vanna White will stay on as co-host of "Wheel of Fortune" through the 2025-26 season after Pat Sajak's exit. (Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images)

Despite Sajak's exit, his co-host Vanna White will stay on the show through 2026 at least. White renewed her "Wheel of Fortune" contract through the 2025-26 season, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

White joined Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" in December 1982.

Wheel of Fortune Vanna White co-host

Vanna White has co-hosted "Wheel of Fortune" since 1982. (Christopher Willard/ABC)

