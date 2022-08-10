How many dresses does Vanna White own? Inside the 'Wheel of Fortune' co-host's wardrobe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vanna White has been one half the "Wheel of Fortune" duo since 1982, which means she has gone through quite the wardrobe over the years.

White's dresses have become something of a fan-favorite. On White's page on the "Wheel of Fortune" website, there is a slide show of the dresses the co-host has worn throughout the week and an option for fans to vote for their favorite dress.

There is also a Pinterest page created by "Wheel of Fortune" that contains all of White's looks. According to the "Wheel of Fortune" website, White has worn over 7,000 dresses during her time on the show.

In a video posted on the website, White walks through her process of picking out dresses for the show.

"Before tape day we have a wardrobe fitting where I try on probably 50 dresses and then the day of we'll see what the theme is," White tells interviewer Maggie Sajak.

White goes on to talk about how after finding out how many shows they are going to be taping that day, her stylist lines up all of her dresses she'll need in her dressing room.

As far as what happens to the dresses after they are worn on the show? White says they are not hers to keep.

"I don't get to keep them, unfortunately. Designers let me borrow them, and then they take them back," White says in the video.

Is Vanna White leaving "Wheel of Fortune?"

White is not leaving "Wheel of Fortune," – at least not in the next few years. Sajak and White both renewed their contracts with the show through the 2023-24 season.

Sajak's daughter Maggie also has a role on the show and works as a digital host of sorts, creating a lot of the "Wheel of Fortune" social media content and doing a lot of behind the scenes interviews.

Is Vanna White in a relationship?

White is currently in a relationship with John Donaldson and has been with him for 10 years.

She was married from 1990 to 2002 to George Santo Pietro. White and Pietro share two children Nicholas and Giovanna.

She was previously engaged before Pietro to actor John Gibson, but he tragically died in a plane crash in 1986.

There has been speculation in the past about White and Sajak's relationship since they have great chemistry and have been working together for such a long time. They have both said that their relationship has always been platonic and that they are just good friends.

How long has Vanna White been on "Wheel of Fortune?"

White has been on the popular game show since 1982. White is the co-host of the show and works alongside Sajak. While Sajak stands with the contestants and makes sure the game runs smoothly, White stands in front of the large digital board where she taps the boxes to reveal the correct letter guessed by the contestant until they solve the puzzle.

At the very start of White's "Wheel of Fortune" co-hosting career, there wasn't the digital puzzle board that they have now, so she had to physically turn each letter around when the contestant guessed the right letter. White recalled the one moment in her long career when she flipped the wrong letter during an interview on the "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"I was mortified. I don't even remember which was the correct puzzle. It was either ‘Dr. Spock’ or ’Mr. Spock' and I turned the ‘M’ or the ‘D’ and I was like, ‘That’s the wrong letter! Oh, my gosh!" she told the talk show host.

She shared that they had to throw away that puzzle and put up another one, but that was a mistake that only happened once in her career. In 1997, they switched the board to the digital one they use now where she just touches the letter and it appears.

If you have ever watched the show, you may notice that she doesn't touch the letter until the box lights up.

"When I touch them, I won't touch them unless they light up so the mistake will not be mine," she said.