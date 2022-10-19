Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Pat Sajak seemingly mocks contestant over wrong answer in grand prize final round

The contestant missed out on the grand prize after fumbling the answer

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Oct. 19 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Oct. 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak seemingly made fun of a contestant who made it all the way to the final round on the iconic game show, only to fumble the answer and ultimately lose.

The contestant, a Georgia-based professor named Ashwin, made it all the way to the game’s bonus round and chose the "Person" category.

Ashwin needed to answer the two-word phrase correctly in under 10 seconds in order to win the mystery bonus prize. Seven letters in total were missing from the puzzle.

"Mechanical expert, principal expert, whimsical expert," Ashwin wondered out loud, stumbling with his final answer.

HOW MANY DRESSES DOES VANNA WHITE OWN? INSIDE THE 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CO-HOST'S WARDROBE

After the 10 seconds elapsed, Sajak then seemingly shaded the contestant. "We were thinking money here — ‘Financial expert,'" the longtime host said. "Well, you disappointed your financial expert," Sajak joked.

Pay Sajak has hosted "Wheel of Fortune" alongside Vanna White for more than 40 years.

Pay Sajak has hosted "Wheel of Fortune" alongside Vanna White for more than 40 years. (Vanna White and Pat Sajak)

Commenters on the now viral YouTube video were in shock over Ashwin fumbling the easy puzzle, with one fan writing: "That was one of the easiest final puzzles ever… come on, dude!"

Pat Sajak, in a vintage photo with Vanna White, has hinted at his inevitable retirement from the iconic game show.

Pat Sajak, in a vintage photo with Vanna White, has hinted at his inevitable retirement from the iconic game show. (Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last month, Sajak hinted at his retirement from the show, which he's hosted for more than 40 years:

"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not going to do this for another 40 years."

"Wheel of Fortune" premiered on television in 1975, and Pat Sajak started hosting in 1981. Longtime co-host Vanna White joined Sajak in 1982.

"Wheel of Fortune" premiered on television in 1975, and Pat Sajak started hosting in 1981. Longtime co-host Vanna White joined Sajak in 1982. (Getty)

"The end is near," the TV icon told "Entertainment Tonight."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending