Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Game Shows

‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Vanna White considered retiring with Pat Sajak: 'What am I going to do?'

Sajak announced his retirement in June

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
‘Wheel of Fortune’ hosts avoid arguments for nearly 4 decades, except that one time Video

‘Wheel of Fortune’ hosts avoid arguments for nearly 4 decades, except that one time

There was only one argument on Wheel of Fortune

"Wheel of Fortune" co-hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak have been a dynamic game show duo for more than four decades. 

When Sajak announced his retirement in June, White admitted that she considered following in his footsteps.

"Of course it's a thought," White told People magazine. "It's like, ‘Well, wait, if you're leaving, what am I going to do? How can I stay without you?’ It was a very hard decision for me to make because it definitely crossed my mind."

PAT SAJAK LEAVING 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE'

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune

Vanna White recently signed a contract that will keep her on the show through the 2025-2026 season. (Christopher Willard)

After much consideration, she decided that she was not ready to retire and would remain on the beloved game show.

Sajak announced his plans to retire after the upcoming season, marking an end to 42 years of hosting the show. Weeks later, Ryan Seacrest was officially named the new "Wheel of Fortune" co-host.

Although White knows "it will be different" when Seacrest steps in for Sajak, she remains excited about this major change in the game show.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak pose for a photo

After "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Pat Sajak announced his retirement, Vanna White considered following in his footsteps after they hosted together for more than 40 years. (Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images)

"I know Ryan — he is professional, he's good at what he does, he's kind," White told People. "I think it's going to be good. He's such a nice guy and he loves what he does."

White recalled Seacrest telling her that he was not looking to be Sajak’s replacement.

A split photo of Pat Sajak and Ryan Seacrest smiling

Ryan Seacrest, right, will be taking over for Pat Sajak in future seasons of "Wheel of Fortune." (Getty Images)

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’S VANNA WHITE DOESN'T WANT TO THINK ABOUT' THE END OF GAME SHOW WITH PAT SAJAK
 

"He said, ‘Look, I am not replacing Pat. I'm not going in to try to fill Pat's shoes. No one can ever replace him.’ He says he's coming in to do a good job and to keep the show going, and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Sajak started hosting in 1981, with co-host White joining him the following year.

While Sajak will be leaving after the current season ends, White is embracing the last few game show moments with her "Wheel of Fortune" co-host

"We are celebrating this year with Pat and all the good times, all the 41 years, all the memories," White said to the outlet. "We are going to be doing some incredible stuff to say goodbye to Pat at the end of the season."

A photo of Pat Sajak and Vanna White

Pat Sajak started hosting in 1981, with co-host Vanna White joining him the following year. (Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank)

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’S' VANNA WHITE SUGGESTS PAT SAJAK’S DAUGHTER MAGGIE WOULD BE ‘GOOD REPLACEMENT’ FOR HER

"We have almost a whole season to do that, to just look at all the great things that we've done together. I'm so looking forward to that. It's going to be very sad."

Although Sajak’s retirement is bittersweet, White added that she’s had "to accept" his decision. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Meanwhile, White recently signed a contract that will keep her on the show through the 2025-2026 season.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"As previously announced, Wheel of Fortune’s Season 41… will be the last for host Pat Sajak," the statement to Fox News Digital began.

Vanna White

Vanna White is excited to host shows with Ryan Seacrest. (Christopher Willard/ABC)

"The show will celebrate the 41-derful seasons with him at the helm. Co-host Vanna White has extended her contract for an additional two years, keeping her revealing letters at the iconic puzzleboard through the 2025-2026 season."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending