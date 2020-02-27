'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak teased on social media for awkward on-air moment

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak inadvertently made some viewers laugh after he put his own spin on a popular idiom.

Sajak engaged in some playful banter with contestant Eliot Gaines of Springfield, Ill., who took a commanding and early lead during Wednesday's broadcast. Sajak approached Gaines to compliment him on his lead before throwing things to a commercial break.

That’s when the 73-year-old host noticed Gaines moving his arms up and down with his palms facing upward in a gesture that many know to mean “raise the roof.” Sajak, however, put his own spin on it.

“Lift the ceiling!” the host proudly declared.

To Sajak’s credit, his title for the gesture means essentially the same thing, and they both convey the idea of partying so hard a building’s structural integrity is damaged. However, that didn’t stop some users on Twitter from taking some very playful jabs at the host’s apparent gaffe.

"Me, trying to fake a conversation about Trap music #LiftTheCeiling," one user wrote.

OMG! Did Pat Sajak just say Lift the Ceiling? How hilariously awkward! #WheelOfFortune," one user wrote over a gif of people doing the gesture.

Gaines ended up winning $12,100 on the episode. As the State Journal-Register notes, the 50-year-old contestant had playful moments with Sajak including saying he had "a lot of those" when asked if he had kids and having the host jab him for dressing better than him.