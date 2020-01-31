'Wheel of Fortune' contestant praised for NSFW wrong answer

A contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” captivated viewers after she ventured a rather risque guess during her game’s Bonus Round.

During Wednesday’s episode, contestant Marie Leo won $13,950 during the regular game. That was enough to send her to the Bonus Round. Once there, she was forced to venture a guess on a puzzle that didn’t have much in the way of clues. She was tasked with solving, “-----NG -A--” in just a matter of seconds.

After panicking for a brief moment, Marie simply blurted out, “Chasing Tail.”

Although it would fit, the response was not typically something that “Wheel of Fortune” would use as a prompt. Realizing her flub, the contestant immediately said “no,” before her time ran out and the phrase was revealed to be, “Kicking Back.”

As a response, host Pat Sajak jokingly mimed the action of sealing one’s lips and throwing away the key. According to Yahoo Entertainment, he later revealed that the contestant’s incorrect answer cost her a shot at $45,000. However, the Sajak noted that she, ”left us with something to think about.”

The host turned out to be right as several users took to Twitter to note that they found the moment hilarious. Some even praised the contestant for doing her best with a hard clue.

“Shoot your shot Marie…” one user joked.

"This lady just guessed CHASING TAIL on #WheelOfFortune !!!😂😳🤦🏼‍♀️ #PatSajak almost had a stroke," another user wrote.

"Chasing tail” is one of my all time favorite incorrect guesses on #WheelOfFortune," a third satisfied viewer noted.

"She really said “chasing tail.” This is a family show, lol. 😂 #WheelOfFortune," someone else wrote.

"The girl who just guessed “Chasing Tail” on the final spin on Wheel of Fortune is my new hero," another user noted.

"Bonus round on wheel of fortune and the girl guessed 'chasing tail' LOL. Best final wrong answer. #WheelOfFortune," another user declared.