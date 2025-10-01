'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes show history with record-breaking million-dollar win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Wheel of Fortune" just made history.

During Tuesday's episode of the beloved game show, contestant Christina Derevjanik from Stamford, Conn. took home a cash prize of $1,035,155 — the largest prize in the show's history.

After making it to the bonus round, Derevjanik solved the puzzle that read: "PACK OF COYOTES."

To everyone's surprise, host Ryan Seacrest opened the prize envelope that read, "One Million."

Co-host Vanna White rushed over to Derevjanik and said, "I’m so happy for you!"

"Congratulations, you’re my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye," Seacrest quipped.

While Derevjanik is the fourth "Wheel of Fortune" contestant who has earned the million-dollar grand prize, she became the first since Seacrest took over hosting duties for Pat Sajak.

"Ecstatic doesn’t even cover it, my first million-dollar win just set a new Wheel record!" Seacrest wrote on Instagram. "Biggest win ever. Biggest grin ever. I’ll never forget this moment."

In December, Seacrest seemed to have manifested the big giveaway when he opened up about his one goal for 2025.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the longtime television host, who took over Sajak's hosting duties in September 2024, opened up about his hopes for his upcoming episodes.

"I am always impressed and grateful for what the show has meant to me before I even started working there and what it means to so many people and generations around the country," the "American Idol" host said while attending the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 6 at the Intuit Dome. "I love giving away the money. I get so excited when people win the money, and they win a lot of money. I'm hoping to give away a million dollars in 2025."

In June 2023, Sajak announced he was exiting the show. A week later, it was announced that Seacrest would be taking over as host in Season 42.

After Sajak's final episode aired, Seacrest took to social media to bid the longtime host farewell.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself, Sajak and White. "Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

