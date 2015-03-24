What will happen to Robin Williams' final films?

Robin Williams, known for his roles in mega movies like “Mrs. Doubtfire,” had several projects in the works at the time of his death from an apparent suicide. The Marin County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that Williams was found unconscious and not breathing in his home around noon on Monday. A representative for Williams said in a statement the actor had been battling "severe depression of late."

Still, Williams had several films in the works that now hang in the balance. Here are the projects that the beloved actor had recently worked on before his sudden death:

1. “Boulevard”

Williams starred as lead character Nolan Mack in the 2014 flick “Boulevard,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. In the film, his character is dealing with his homosexuality later in life. Though the movie, produced by, Camellia Entertainment, received good reviews from critics, it has yet to find a mainstream distributor.

2. “Mrs. Doubtfire 2”

News broke back in April that a sequel to the 1993 comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire” was coming together. The film was set to reunite director Chris Columbus and Williams, who played the beloved cross-dressing nanny in the original flick. A Variety article late Monday, citing sources, claimed that the film likely would not go on without its star. Columbus said in a statement, “We were friends for 21 years. Our children grew up together, he inspired us to spend our lives in San Francisco and I loved him like a brother. The world was a better place with Robin in it. And his beautiful legacy will live on forever.”

3. “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

Williams reprised his beloved role of Teddy Roosevelt in the upcoming third installment of the “Night at the Museum” franchise, which is set in London. The film is in post-production, according to the International Movie Database, and is currently set for a Dec. 19, 2014 release date.

4. “Merry Friggin' Christmas”

As lead character Mitch in “Merry Friggin’ Christmas,” Williams spends his Christmas holiday with his estranged family of misfits. The film, currently in post-production, was set to hit theaters in 2014, according to the International Movie Database. It was produced by Sycamore Pictures and also stars Lauren Graham and Joel McHale.