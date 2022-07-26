What made Mark Wahlberg famous? How the actor went from Marky Mark to movie star

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Wahlberg is a Hollywood star who has been in movies like "The Fighter" and "Ted." But before he hit it big, the Massachusets native performed in a band called Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. The hip-hop group started in 1991 and consisted of Wahlberg (Marky Mark), Scott Ross (Scottie Gee), Hector Barros (Hector the Booty Inspector), Terry Yancy (DJ-T) and Anthony Thomas (Ashley Ace).

The most popular song put out by the band was "Good Vibrations." They also released other hits including "Wildside," "I Need Money" and "Gonna Have a Good Time." The band went their separate ways in 1993.

Before becoming an actor, Wahlberg was a Calvin Klein model. After his music career and his modeling for Calvin Klein, he pivoted to movies. His onscreen debut was in the 1994 movie "Renaissance Man." He got his first leading role a couple of years later in 1996 with the movie "Fear."

Over his many years as an actor, he has been in movies which include "Boogie Nights," "The Perfect Storm," "Planet of the Apes," "The Departed," "We Own the Night," "The Happening," "The Other Guys," "The Fighter" and "Ted." Wahlberg also was in two "Transformers" movies, "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in 2014 and "Transformers: The Last Knight" in 2017. He was also in the comedies "Daddy's Home" and "Daddy's Home 2." Some of Wahlberg's newer movies are "Mile 22," "Instant Family," "Spenser Confidential," Joe Bell," "Infinite," "Uncharted" and "Father Stu."

Wahlberg has also produced a number of movies and television shows. He produced episodes of "Entourage" and "How to Make it in America" as well as "Boardwalk Empire," "Shooter," "Ballers" and "McMillions." He has also produced the movies "Broken City," "Lone Survivor," "Patriots Day," "Daddy's Home 2," "Instant Family," "Infinite" and "Father Stu."

Are Mark and Donnie Wahlberg still friends?

Mark and Donnie Wahlberg are both in the entertainment industry. Mark became a successful actor and Donnie was a member of New Kids on the Block. The two brothers became business partners when they opened up their first Wahlburgers restaurant in Massachusetts in 2011. A few years later, in 2014 they started their A&E reality series with the same name, which ran until 2019. Now, the brothers have around 50 locations opened across the United States.

Speculation about the brothers' relationship started to spark after Mark didn't attend Donnie's wedding with Jenny McCarthy. Mark posted on social media talking about how the reason he didn't attend was because of his daughter's birthday and wished the couple his best.

Has Mark Wahlberg ever won an Oscar?

Wahlberg has not won an Oscar but he has been nominated for two. In 2007, he was nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for the movie "The Departed" and in 2011 he was nominated with the rest of the cast and crew for best motion picture of the year for "The Fighter."

How long have Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham been married?

Wahlberg has been married to Durham since 2009. The actor and model tied the knot after eight years of dating in August 2009. They have since had three children together. Their first, Ella was born in 2003, followed by Michael in 2006 and Brendan in 2008. Their youngest Grace was born in 2020.