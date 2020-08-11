Mark Wahlberg shows off toned abs during day on the water with wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg is strutting his stuff.

On Monday, the 49-year-old Oscar nominee took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo from a recent day on the water with his wife, Rhea Durham.

In the pic, Wahlberg dons bright green swim trunks adorned with sharks while Durham wears a simple, black one-piece suit with white decor around the neckline, which features a deep v cut.

On full display were the actor's ripped abs.

"My ❤️," read the caption.

"Like a fine wine," Alex Rodriguez wrote in the comments.

On Tuesday, Wahlberg shared a few more posts from his day in the sun, including a video of his 14-year-old son Michael doing a front flip into the water.

"Go, Mikey, go," Wahlberg can be heard chanting before his kiddo takes a dive.

"Boy’s going big," read the video's caption.

In addition to Michael, Wahlberg and his wife share Ella, 16; Brendan, 11; and Grace, 10.

The "Ted" star began dating Durham, a model, in 2001, and the pair tied the knot eight years later.

Later in the day, the star shared another shirtless picture of himself, this time, wearing a baseball cap backward, with a silver chain around his neck and a large gold watch on his wrist.

Wahlberg stood by the boat's helm and held up a peace sign.

"Captain," the actor wrote in the caption, followed by a handful of emojis.

Jeff Wahlberg, an actor and nephew to the "Boogie Nights" star, commented on the photo.

"Lemme drive da boat," he said. "Not the cream interior dam."