Wendy Williams addresses on-air behavior after fans raise concerns: 'I try to do the best that I can'

Wendy Williams addressed her recent behavior on "The Wendy Williams Show" after fans expressed concerns about her behavior and health on her daytime program.

“I always say I love you for watching ‘cause I really, really do. I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you,” the host said on Monday. “I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work. An effort put in for the hour I’m out here, you know? I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.”

She continued, “I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us, and I love entertaining you. You know? It’s not easy. It is not easy, you’re a tough crowd.”

After Friday's episode, viewers commented on how Williams seemed to trail off and lose focus while talking. When she appeared confused, her producer Norman Baker tried to steer the conversation back on course.

“Something is definitely off this episode,” someone commented on YouTube about the 56-year-old. "She can barely focus."

“Please rest and recover take a hiatus, it’s OK. I just want you to be fine.” another said.

“This should not have aired, no matter who the host is," someone else pointed out. "I hope she gets better."

William's former show DJ, DJ Boof, spoke out online about her health and behavior writing, “Yup exactly and it will all come out... Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs ... this is going to play out bad ... I feel sorry for the workers and victims.”

He was replaced by DJ Suss One.

In October 2017, Williams fainted during her show after she "overheated" in a Halloween costume. Then, in February 2018, she took three weeks off to deal with issues related to her Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism.

In March 2019, Williams told the public she was living in a sober facility. “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped," she said at the time on her show.

Then, in April 2019 she filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, after more than 21 years of marriage and rumors of infidelity on his part.

In May 2020, Williams went on hiatus again to address health issues related to Graves' disease and returned to the show in September amid the pandemic.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease, which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” a spokesperson from "The Wendy Williams Show" said in a statement at the time.