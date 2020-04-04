Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams to resume talk shows after coronavirus temporarily suspended production

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ellen DeGeneres and Wendy Williams' talk shows were just two of several that halted production last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But the two television hosts announced on Friday that their respective shows will return to the small screen starting Monday.

"Hi everybody! So guess what? We figured out how to do the show from my house. We have a camera set up and we're going to be doing interviews and it's going to be fun. So starting Monday shows air!" DeGeneres excitedly shared in an Instagram video.

The host has been bunkered down at her Los Angeles, Calif. home with her wife, Portia de Rossi, since the pandemic surged in March, prompting production to be suspended.

Similarly, Williams took to her own Instagram to share the good news about "The Wendy Williams Show" making a return to weekday mornings, also beginning on Monday.

"I may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look the same, but starting Monday I’m very excited to get back to all of you. 📺 There’s so much uncertainty in all of our worlds right now and we need each other! Stay safe! I 💜you for watching! See you Monday!" Williams wrote on the social media platform.

Williams last filmed her talk show on March 12 without a live audience. Shortly after, the tireless host admitted she was ready to get back to work despite social distancing efforts in place.

“I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight. I’m ready to go back to work next week. I’m ready to go back to work when we’re like -- come on, let’s go!"

"The Ellen Degeneres Show" and "The Wendy Williams Show" will officially return on Monday, April 6.