Wendy Williams announces her show will return to air in September: 'I can't wait'

Wendy Williams is returning to television.

The 56-year-old talk show host announced on Tuesday that "The Wendy Williams Show" will return to air in September.

The news was shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of a gleeful Williams chowing down at an outdoor restaurant.

"The 12th season of WENDY starts SEPTEMBER 21!!! I can’t wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!!" she wrote in the post. "I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if for just an hour."

She continued: "I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set. I [love] you for watching!"

The post made no mention of whether an audience will be allowed into the studio as coronavirus continues to spread.

In a previous Instagram video from June, Williams said that the show will "never" have its previous audience size "again."

"We got 200 people in our audience, we'll never have that again," she said at the time. "But, I want to go back to do our show. Nothing makes me happier than being Wendy on 'The Wendy [Williams] Show.'"

Reps for "The Wendy Williams Show" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Like most other talk shows, "The Wendy Williams Show" went remote at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak and Williams recorded from her New York home.

In May, however, a rep for the show announced that the hostess would be taking a break from her duties to receive treatment for Graves' disease symptoms.

“We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows," the statement said at the time.