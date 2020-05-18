Wendy Williams taking a hiatus from talk show to receive treatment for Graves' disease symptoms

Wendy Williams is stepping back from her daytime talk show duties for a while.

A spokesperson for "The Wendy Williams Show" said on Monday that Williams has been experiencing fatigue as a result of Graves' disease, her previously announced diagnosis.

Williams, 55, has been taping remotely from her home in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows,” according to a statement from the show. No return date has been announced.

Reruns of Williams' show will air during her absence.

In 2018, Williams announced that she had Graves' disease, which leads to the overproduction of thyroid hormones and can cause wide-ranging symptoms and affect overall health.

Her show stopped production for several weeks at that time, and it was on hiatus again early last year as Williams dealt with the disorder and a shoulder injury.

In October 2017, Williams fainted on stage during her show, saying later she became overheated while wearing a bulky Halloween costume.

"The Wendy Williams Show" has been on air since 2008 and runs daily Monday through Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.