Entertainment

Welsh singer Dave Edmunds 'died' in wife's arms before miraculous revival following cardiac arrest

Wife Cici Edmunds says Welsh musician has 'very long journey ahead' if he survives

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Dave Edmunds has been hospitalized after suffering a major cardiac arrest.

On July 29, the Welsh singer-songwriter's wife, Cici Edmunds, took to Facebook to detail the moment her husband of 40 years "died" in her arms before medical professionals miraculously resuscitated him. 

"Dave Edmunds. My beloved husband of 40 years has had a major cardiac arrest as I told you about in my previous post. He died in my arms while I desperately tried to keep him alive while trying to clear his airways from all of the fluids that come out of a human being's body when we pass away," she wrote. 

"As I’m on the floor with Dave dead and lots of fluid is coming out of his mouth and the other places in his body. I keep my emotions in check, even though I’m absolutely heartbroken and terrified at the shock of having my beloved husband dead in my arms," she continued. "My nurse is also on the floor right next to myself and Dave pumping away really hard performing heavy CPR."

COUNTRY MUSIC SINGER RONNIE MCDOWELL RUSHED TO HOSPITAL MID-PERFORMANCE AFTER SLURRING WORDS

Dave Edmunds smiling for a picture

Welsh singer, guitarist and record producer Dave Edmunds, here in 1975, suffered a "major cardiac arrest," according to his wife. ( Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Though a nurse informed her Dave was "gone," Cici said she refused to "give in or give up on a miraculous intervention, anything to get my husband back alive."

Cici said the nurse kept performing CPR on Dave, per her wishes. 

"Every second is vital," she said. "So no time for emotions here."

Edmunds playing the guitar

Edmunds, pictured here in 2009, reportedly "died" in his wife's arms before medical professionals resuscitated him.  (David Redfern/Redferns)

Cici, who has been in the hospital herself for various health issues according to her Facebook page, said she's still in "shock" from the "horrific" experience that unfolded. 

"My brilliant talented funny and special Dave could really use as many people's prayers and good wishes so to speak," she wrote. "As I told you all in my previous post by a miracle they ( the doctors at the ICU operating room, intubated Dave after a miracle resurrecting him for a moment."

"He very clearly has brain damage and severe memory loss etc. And the risk of yet another major cardiac arrest is high. And if that occurs there is no chance for Dave," she continued. 

Edmunds has a "long journey" ahead of him if he survives, his wife said. 

Edmunds has a "long journey" ahead of him if he survives, his wife said.  (Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

Cici thanked all those sending well-wishes and said Dave will have a "very long journey ahead of him if he survives."

"We both have. But knowing that there are kind-hearted people such as you all. Makes this tremendously difficult journey a little easier. Bless you all. Sending you all much love and light and always," she concluded. 

Throughout his career, Dave performed in various bands but got his big break with rock band Love Sculpture in the 1960s.

In the 1970s, Dave released his first solo album, "Rockpile," which included various covers such as Dave Bartholomew’s "I Hear You Knocking" and Bob Dylan’s "Outlaw Blues."

A representative for Dave did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 