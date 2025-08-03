Welsh singer Dave Edmunds 'died' in wife's arms before miraculous revival following cardiac arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dave Edmunds has been hospitalized after suffering a major cardiac arrest.

On July 29, the Welsh singer-songwriter's wife, Cici Edmunds, took to Facebook to detail the moment her husband of 40 years "died" in her arms before medical professionals miraculously resuscitated him.

"Dave Edmunds. My beloved husband of 40 years has had a major cardiac arrest as I told you about in my previous post. He died in my arms while I desperately tried to keep him alive while trying to clear his airways from all of the fluids that come out of a human being's body when we pass away," she wrote.

"As I’m on the floor with Dave dead and lots of fluid is coming out of his mouth and the other places in his body. I keep my emotions in check, even though I’m absolutely heartbroken and terrified at the shock of having my beloved husband dead in my arms," she continued. "My nurse is also on the floor right next to myself and Dave pumping away really hard performing heavy CPR."

COUNTRY MUSIC SINGER RONNIE MCDOWELL RUSHED TO HOSPITAL MID-PERFORMANCE AFTER SLURRING WORDS

Though a nurse informed her Dave was "gone," Cici said she refused to "give in or give up on a miraculous intervention, anything to get my husband back alive."

Cici said the nurse kept performing CPR on Dave, per her wishes.

"Every second is vital," she said. "So no time for emotions here."

Cici, who has been in the hospital herself for various health issues according to her Facebook page, said she's still in "shock" from the "horrific" experience that unfolded.

"My brilliant talented funny and special Dave could really use as many people's prayers and good wishes so to speak," she wrote. "As I told you all in my previous post by a miracle they ( the doctors at the ICU operating room, intubated Dave after a miracle resurrecting him for a moment."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He very clearly has brain damage and severe memory loss etc. And the risk of yet another major cardiac arrest is high. And if that occurs there is no chance for Dave," she continued.

Cici thanked all those sending well-wishes and said Dave will have a "very long journey ahead of him if he survives."

"We both have. But knowing that there are kind-hearted people such as you all. Makes this tremendously difficult journey a little easier. Bless you all. Sending you all much love and light and always," she concluded.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Throughout his career, Dave performed in various bands but got his big break with rock band Love Sculpture in the 1960s.

In the 1970s, Dave released his first solo album, "Rockpile," which included various covers such as Dave Bartholomew’s "I Hear You Knocking" and Bob Dylan’s "Outlaw Blues."

A representative for Dave did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.