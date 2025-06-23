Country music singer Ronnie McDowell rushed to hospital mid-performance after slurring words

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music singer Ronnie McDowell was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after reportedly slurring his words mid-performance at the Summer Solstice Music Festival in Pennsylvania.

McDowell was on his way home Monday after spending days in the hospital, according to his son, Tyler Dean McDowell. The singer spent Monday morning being evaluated by medical professionals, a spokesperson for the singer told Fox News Digital.

"I have Dad in the car and we are on our way home! Me and/or Ronnie Dean, will give an update soon," Tyler shared on Facebook.

The country singer had a "mini stroke," according to an update posted Sunday night.

"They are going to do imaging on his heart tomorrow, but this so far is good news!" Ronnie Dean McDowell Jr. said, according to a Facebook post. "Thank you all so much for the prayers!! If there is anybody that we have not been able to personally touch base with, please understand that it has been very overwhelming for us and the amount of calls, texts and messages we have received, are just too much to answer individually. We love and appreciate each and every one of you and your support and love for my dad and our family means the world to us!"

McDowell had performed about three or four songs at the music festival on Saturday when he started "not making sense," his tour manager told Nashville, Tennessee, outlet WKRN. His tour manager chose to pause the show and check on McDowell.

According to the tour manager, McDowell said he did not feel okay and thought maybe he had suffered a stroke.

McDowell gained fame in the 1970s after releasing the song "The King Is Gone," which paid tribute to Elvis Presley. He quickly released another hit, "I Love You, I Love You, I Love You."

He went on to release a string of hit albums and singles between 1979 and 1986. During this time, he was best known for his songs "Older Women" and "You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation."

Other hits released by McDowell include "Watchin' Girls Go By," "Personally," "You Made A Wanted Man Of Me," "All Tied Up" and "In A New York Minute."

