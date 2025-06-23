Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Music Industry News

Country music singer Ronnie McDowell rushed to hospital mid-performance after slurring words

The 'Older Women' singer suffered a 'mini stroke' during his performance and was released from the hospital Monday

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music singer Ronnie McDowell was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after reportedly slurring his words mid-performance at the Summer Solstice Music Festival in Pennsylvania.

McDowell was on his way home Monday after spending days in the hospital, according to his son, Tyler Dean McDowell. The singer spent Monday morning being evaluated by medical professionals, a spokesperson for the singer told Fox News Digital.

"I have Dad in the car and we are on our way home! Me and/or Ronnie Dean, will give an update soon," Tyler shared on Facebook.

REO SPEEDWAGON SINGER CRASHES CAR AFTER FALLING ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL

Ronnie McDowell performs at the Ryman Auditorium

Ronnie McDowell suffered a "mini stroke" while performing on June 22. (Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

The country singer had a "mini stroke," according to an update posted Sunday night.

"They are going to do imaging on his heart tomorrow, but this so far is good news!" Ronnie Dean McDowell Jr. said, according to a Facebook post. "Thank you all so much for the prayers!! If there is anybody that we have not been able to personally touch base with, please understand that it has been very overwhelming for us and the amount of calls, texts and messages we have received, are just too much to answer individually. We love and appreciate each and every one of you and your support and love for my dad and our family means the world to us!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ronnie McDowell wears a suit on TV

Ronnie McDowell performed at the Summer Solstice Music Festival in Pennsylvania on Saturday. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

McDowell had performed about three or four songs at the music festival on Saturday when he started "not making sense," his tour manager told Nashville, Tennessee, outlet WKRN. His tour manager chose to pause the show and check on McDowell.

According to the tour manager, McDowell said he did not feel okay and thought maybe he had suffered a stroke.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ronnie McDowell on Dick Clark's show in 1977

Ronnie McDowell's 1970s hit "The King Is Gone" catapulted him to fame. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

McDowell gained fame in the 1970s after releasing the song "The King Is Gone," which paid tribute to Elvis Presley. He quickly released another hit, "I Love You, I Love You, I Love You."

He went on to release a string of hit albums and singles between 1979 and 1986. During this time, he was best known for his songs "Older Women" and "You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation."

Other hits released by McDowell include "Watchin' Girls Go By," "Personally," "You Made A Wanted Man Of Me," "All Tied Up" and "In A New York Minute."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending