'Welcome to Plathville' stars open up about having no contact with the family going into Season 2

The Plath family from TLC’s “Welcome to Plathville” is having a major shakeup in Season 2 that will see the tight-knit family fragment into three separate households for the first time.

Season 1 of the series followed Kim and Barry Plath, who chose to raise their nine children on a 55-acre farm that was removed from the modern world. Their hope was to raise a family free from the chaos of technology and outsiders and instill traditional values on their children.

In Season 2, the family dynamic has shifted now that the whole brood has left the farm. Ethan and his wife Olivia got their own place outside the family only to realize that his parents had moved just down the road from them with their youngest kids.

“A lot of times driving, we take a different route than you might expect because a couple months ago I found out my parents moved to Cairo. And I was like, 'Really? It's kind of close.' And I found out the house they bought is like practically three blocks up – it's like 0.3 miles from our house. I mean, I can't go to the grocery store or go to work without practically driving right by it," Ethan, 22, told People in an exclusive clip from the Season 2 premiere.

"Of all the houses they could have bought and moved into, of course they had to pick one 0.3 miles from my house," Olivia, 21, added.

The couple has decided to have no contact with Ethan’s parents after they were only allowed supervised visits with his siblings following their decision to step away from the family farm.

“It really does hurt not being able to see them. That's really hard, and it's very, very frustrating," Ethan said. "I have a lot of frustration that I am trying to deal with, like, why am I not allowed to see my siblings unsupervised?"

In addition to Ethan, Kim and Barry are parents to Hosanna, 21, Micah, 19, Moriah, 18, Lydia, 16, Isaac, 14, Amber, 11, Cassia, 9, and Mercy, 7.

However, Micah and Moriah have since moved out. As the parents explain in a clip shared by TLC, they were starting to plant “seeds of rebellion” in the younger children by sneaking them things like soda knowing they’re not allowed to have sugar.

Other rules that are enforced at the Plath household include no social media, supervised Internet access, modest clothing and no rock music in the house.