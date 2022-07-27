'Weird Al' Yankovic's movie starring Daniel Radcliffe gets November release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The biopic about "Weird Al" Yankovic finally has a release date. The movie about the comedic singer, played by "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe will be available to stream on Roku starting November 4, 2022.

The Roku Channel posted the movie poster on Instagram, with the caption, "Daniel Radcliffe is WEIRD. Stream #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory free on November 4. Only on The Roku Channel." The poster shows a picture of Radcliffe with his back to the camera, wearing a red outfit with and accordion at his side.

"Weird: The Yankovic Story" also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rain Wilson radio broadcaster Dr. Demento and Quinta Bruson as Oprah Winfrey. Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss are also in the movie as Yankovic's parents. Yankovic was very involved in the making of the biopic and served as a co-writer with Eric Appel, who also directed the film.

Radcliffe spoke about his experience of initially getting the role on a March 2022 interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." During the interview, Radcliffe spoke about how he had never met Al before he was chosen to play him in the biopic. Radcliffe said, "when I talked to Al for the first time, I was like 'I'm immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but like, why me?"

Radcliffe said that 13 or 14 years prior, he was on the Graham Norton show and sang a humorous version of the song "The Elements" by Tom Lehrer in front of Colin Farrell and Rihanna, who were guest on the show. Radcliffe went on to say "I guess Al saw that and was like, ‘This guy maybe gets it." Radcliffe also said that upon getting the role, he had accordion lessons with Yankovic.

In addition to the upcoming biopic, Z2 Comics announced back in May that there would also be a "Weird Al" Yankovic graphic novel coming out called "The Illustrated Al: The Songs of 'Weird Al' Yankovic."