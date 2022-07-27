Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Biopic
Published

'Weird Al' Yankovic's movie starring Daniel Radcliffe gets November release

Radcliffe is widely known for starring in the 'Harry Potter' franchise

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/27 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The biopic about "Weird Al" Yankovic finally has a release date. The movie about the comedic singer, played by "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe will be available to stream on Roku starting November 4, 2022. 

The Roku Channel posted the movie poster on Instagram, with the caption, "Daniel Radcliffe is WEIRD. Stream #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory free on November 4. Only on The Roku Channel." The poster shows a picture of Radcliffe with his back to the camera, wearing a red outfit with and accordion at his side. 

"Weird: The Yankovic Story" also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rain Wilson radio broadcaster Dr. Demento and Quinta Bruson as Oprah Winfrey. Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss are also in the movie as Yankovic's parents. Yankovic was very involved in the making of the biopic and served as a co-writer with Eric Appel, who also directed the film. 

WHY EMMA WATSON ALMOST LEFT THE 'HARRY POTTER' MOVIES

"Weird Al" Yankovic is known for his comedic songs. 

"Weird Al" Yankovic is known for his comedic songs.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Radcliffe spoke about his experience of initially getting the role on a March 2022 interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." During the interview, Radcliffe spoke about how he had never met Al before he was chosen to play him in the biopic. Radcliffe said, "when I talked to Al for the first time, I was like 'I'm immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but like, why me?"

EMMA WATSON, EMMA ROBERTS BREAK SILENCE ON ‘HARRY POTTER' REUNION SPECIAL MIXUP 

Daniel Radcliffe who soared in popularity after starring in the lead role in the "Harry Potter" movies is playing "Weird Al" Yankovic in the upcoming biopic. 

Daniel Radcliffe who soared in popularity after starring in the lead role in the "Harry Potter" movies is playing "Weird Al" Yankovic in the upcoming biopic.  (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Radcliffe said that 13 or 14 years prior, he was on the Graham Norton show and sang a humorous version of the song "The Elements" by Tom Lehrer in front of Colin Farrell and Rihanna, who were guest on the show. Radcliffe went on to say "I guess Al saw that and was like, ‘This guy maybe gets it." Radcliffe also said that upon getting the role, he had accordion lessons with Yankovic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In addition to the upcoming biopic, Z2 Comics announced back in May that there would also be a "Weird Al" Yankovic graphic novel coming out called "The Illustrated Al: The Songs of 'Weird Al' Yankovic."

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending