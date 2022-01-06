Emma Watson, Emma Roberts break silence on 'Harry Potter' reunion special mixup

Emma Watson and Emma Roberts broke their silence about the now-infamous mistake in the "Harry Potter" reunion special that saw them mistaken for one another.

On New Year's Day, HBO Max debuted the retrospective, which reunited key cast members from the movie franchise, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Watson. The, 31-year-old actress, as fans know, played Hermione Granger in all eight of the franchise’s films. However, one eagle-eyed viewer noticed a moment in the special that saw Watson replaced with the other "American Horror Story" actress instead.

The photo in question appeared while Watson was discussing her childhood before being cast in the hit film franchise in 2001. While fans were having a field day with the mistake, both actresses remained quite until Wednesday. Watson took to Instagram in the evening where she shared the photo, which depicted Roberts as a child eating breakfast while wearing Minnie Mouse ears, along with a hilarious caption winking at the gaffe.

"I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts," she wrote along with a laughing emoji. "#emmasistersforever."

Roberts took to her Instagram Story soon after to reshare the post and respond saying, "Haha! I don’t believe that! @emmawatson."

Producers confirmed to Fox News Digital shortly after the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special to admit that it had retroactively went back into the special and re-edited it so that the photo of Roberts was removed.

"Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now," read a statement from the producers provided to Fox News.

The gaffe went viral thanks to one eagle-eyed fan who spotted the photo and recognized it as one that Roberts, 30, shared on her Instagram in 2012 .

"GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON," the user wrote on Twitter along with a screenshot of both the image on the HBO Max special and Roberts' Instagram post.

However, that wasn’t the only mistake that made it into the premiere version of the "Harry Potter" cast reunion special. Oliver Phelps, who along with his twin brother James played Fred and George Weasley in the movies, took to Instagram to point out that the special mixed up their title cards. While the editors got their names and characters correct, they put the wrong name and title over the wrong twin.

Fortunately, the actor took the mistake in stride, captioning his post: "I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge. It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts."