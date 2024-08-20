'Beetlejuice 2' stars Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega share 'holy' belief that film can be 'a religious experience’

Nearly 40 years later, Winona Ryder is reprising her role as Lydia Deetz in Tim Burton’s "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

The star of the 1988 classic "Beetlejuice" recently admitted that she felt the film could be a "religious experience" for viewers, and in a conversation with Fox News Digital, Jenna Ortega, the star of the highly anticipated sequel, agreed.

"I think I agree… a big thing about religion is… it’s good to believe in something… Something religion can bring to people is hope, and that’s what film does as well." Ortega told Fox News Digital during a press interview for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

"It can be a form of escapism; you can forget your worries and problems. Or you can watch something and take whatever it is that the character’s learned and apply it into your own life," Ortega continued.

"It can alter and form your sense of humor… taste and what you like visually. They’re just so incredibly influential on people and who they become. I would say I stand by that and agree with that."

Ortega makes her "Beetlejuice" debut as Astrid Deetz, daughter of Lydia Deetz, played by Ryder in the horror comedy.

Her comments come after Ryder, 52, previously shared that she and her on-screen daughter formed a "sacred" bond while filming the sequel.

The "Edward Scissorhands" actress admitted that their mother-daughter chemistry came naturally for the two stars when working on "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

"It almost felt holy, like some sort of blessing from above, which, I think, is because we share the belief that film can be a kind of religious experience," Ryder confessed to Vanity Fair.

"I feel like if you locked Winona and I in a blacked-out room…we could talk for hours, no touching of the phones," Ortega added to the media outlet. "Just eye contact, in a dream."

As the cast reunited 36 years later, Ortega described the moment she first saw Michael Keaton on set in "Beetlejuice" makeup.

"I remember feeling my soul leave my body for a second," she shared.

Meanwhile, Catherine O’Hara, who reprises her role as Delia Deetz in the new movie, told Fox News Digital what it was like to see Keaton step back into his role.

"It was thrilling and ridiculous… hilarious and inspiring," O’Hara, 70, said. "Looking at Michael's face up close… It's just happiness and madness."

Fans may recognize Ortega from her role in Tim Burton’s spooky series, "Wednesday," – a beloved show that focuses on the character Wednesday Addams from "The Addams Family."

Ortega explained to Fox News Digital how ecstatic she was to be part of another world created by the famous director.

"How cool is that? That I got to be a part of that. I don't know how it happened. I don't know why he asked me back, but what an honor. I mean, truly."

"’Wednesday’… was a different type of job for me… an iconic character that's been done before. So, with this, to just be a part of… something that holds so much weight in film history, really, I can't compare anything to ‘Beetlejuice.’"

The "You" star added that she had "such a great time" working with the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" director and cast.

"It's just been an absolute pleasure. And working with Tim every day… he's so collaborative and so sweet, so kind… it was nice because then I got to show up and play with Catherine O'Hara… make crazy faces at Winona Ryder. It was just an unbelievable world and experience."

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is set to release in theaters on Sept. 6.