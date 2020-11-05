‘Wedding Crashers’ sequel being ‘seriously’ talked about by stars Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson

Fans of "Wedding Crashers" might be in for a sequel, according to one of its stars, Vince Vaughn.

Vaughn says he and co-star Owen Wilson, as well as the director of the 2005 flick, David Dobkin, are having serious talks about doing another film

"Owen and I and the director of 'Crashers' have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie," he told Entertainment Tonight. "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages."

As the title of the flick implies, in the comedy, Vaughn and Wilson star as pals who crash wedding receptions to meet women. It also stars Rachel McAdams and Isla Fisher.

Looking back on the movie -- in addition to some of his other projects including, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and "Zoolander" -- Vaughn called them "fun movies to make."

"It's always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny."

Vaughn is set to appear next in the movie "Freaky."