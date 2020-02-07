“Hollywood conservative” isn't an oxymoron.

A number of beloved film icons and celebrities have achieved fortune and fame, despite their conservative political views.

Many of them keep a little quieter about it than their liberal counterparts, perhaps because “they’ve been browbeaten and ridiculed,” as Pat Boone once told The Hollywood Reporter. But they do exist.

Here are seven Hollywood heavyweights you likely didn't know lean to the right:

1. Caitlyn Jenner

A longtime Republican, Jenner was ridiculed in 2016 for supporting Donald Trump, who has been condemned for his perceived hostility toward the trans community.

“Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ issues, and I am here to help!” Jenner tweeted in 2017.

"I would rather convince the Republican Party to do a better job when it comes to all LGBT issues than to try to convince the Democrats to lower taxes and lower regulations and let our country thrive financially and economically," Jenner told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in 2017.

However, she revoked her support for the president in 2018. “The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," Jenner wrote in a Washington Post op-ed.

2. Sylvester Stallone

The star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” movies publicly supported Republican Sen. John McCain’s run for president in 2008. In 2016, Stallone told Variety, “I love Donald Trump.”

The actor called Trump "bigger than life," but said he didn’t know how that quality would translate into “running the world.”

Still, Stallone hesitates to call himself a member of the GOP. “May the best fighter win,” he said. “I don’t think you can be totally one-sided forever. Then you close your mind to all sorts of possibilities. It’s just, ‘Who comes along better at that time for what the planet is going through?’ Right now, it’s pretty confusing on every side.”

3. Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn, despite the outrage that ensued when he was spotted fraternizing with Trump at the NCAA National Championship game in January, has made no effort to hide the fact that he leans right. A self-described libertarian, Vaughn strongly supported the failed presidential runs of Sen. Ron Paul, R-Ky.

In 2015, he expressed staunch opposition to gun control, telling GQ, "I support people having a gun in public, full stop, not just in your home. We don't have the right to bear arms because of burglars; we have the right to bear arms to resist the supreme power of a corrupt and abusive government."

4. Adam Sandler

A spokeswoman for Sandler told the Wall Street Journal the iconic comedy star doesn't like politics.

However, he's been registered with the Republican Party in the past and even performed at the Republican National Convention in 2004. He also donated $2,100 to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s 2008 presidential campaign.

5. Tim Allen

"I'm what they call a fiscal conservative," the star of "Toy Story" and "The Santa Clause" told Sean Hannity in 2015.

Allen attended Trump’s inauguration in 2017 shortly after he accused liberal Hollywood of “bullying” Trump supporters. He sparked controversy when he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live! " and compared being a conservative in Hollywood to life in 1930s Germany.

“You’ve gotta be real careful around here,” Allen told Kimmel, according to Deadline. “You get beat up if don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ’30s Germany. I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘You know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’ I’m a comedian, I like going on both sides.”

6. Jessica Simpson

This Texas-hailing daughter of a pastor’s political alliances might be less surprising than some of the others.

But Simpson was a huge supporter of President George W. Bush, frequenting state dinners and USO tours during his presidency. “Jessica loves the heck out of him," her father Joe Simpson told "E News."

7. Melissa Joan Hart

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" actress is openly Republican, and has told Fox News she finds it easier now to talk about her political alliances than in the past.

She told Fox News in an interview that her "Sabrina" colleagues were "horrified" to learn she voted for Bob Dole over Bill Clinton when she came to work on Election Day 1996. Hart said she was pulled aside by Republicans on set and was able to talk politics in a "safe" space.